Samantha Ruth Prabhu cheers for pregnant Kajal Aggarwal as she shares a message for ‘self-absorbed morons’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a lengthy post on women being body-shamed during pregnancy. In her note, she shared a strongly worded message for ‘self-absorbed morons.’

Speaking her heart out, Kajal wrote: “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my workplace. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/memes don’t really help. Let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live.”

Reacting to Kajal's post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu cheered for her in the comments section. "You are and will always be beautiful," she wrote along with a heart emoji.

“During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain! Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies," Kajal added in her post.

Another excerpt from her post read: “We may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THAT'S OK.”

Kajal also shared a few pointers about how she deals with undefined feelings. She also emphasised on the importance of seeking mental health support if one needs it.

Last month, Kajal's husband Gautam confirmed her pregnancy by sharing a picture of Kajal with a pregnant woman emoji in the caption. The couple got married on October 30, 2020 in an intimate ceremony.

Kajal Aggarwal is currently awaiting the release of her Telugu film Acharya.

