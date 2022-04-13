Samantha Ruth Prabhu compliments Rihanna's pregnancy photo shoot, calls her 'legendary'. See post

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu complimented mom-to-be and singer Rihanna. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha shared a clip from Rihanna's pregnancy photoshoot for Vogue. In the clip, Rihanna is seen donning several outfits as she poses for the camera. Rihanna is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. (Also Read | Rihanna is pregnant; singer debuts baby bump during outing with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. See pics)

Sharing the post, Samantha wrote, "Legendary (fire emojis)." For the shoot, Rihanna posed in a white blanket, a mustard outfit, and also in another mustard jacket and a skirt.

Speaking with Vogue, Rihanna said, "I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

She also spoke about what frightens her the most. “Postpartum depression. Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.” In January, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were photographed in New York City, where Rihanna was seen with her baby bump for the first time. Rihanna is now in her third trimester.

Meanwhile, Samantha has several projects in the pipeline including the Telugu film Yashoda, which will release in theatres countrywide on August 12. Written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the sci-fi thriller will also release in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. It also stars Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

She recently announced that she has finished filming her upcoming Tamil feature Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara. Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the comedy-drama is set to release countrywide on April 28.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in the mythological film, Shakuntalam. The 34-year-old actor was last seen on the big screen in a special appearance in Allu Arjun's blockbuster, Pushpa.

