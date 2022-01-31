Rihanna is pregnant; singer debuts baby bump during outing with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. See pics

After weeks of speculation, it is now official. Singer Rihanna is pregnant. The singer-actor gave a glimpse of her baby bump over the weekend as she stepped out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York.

In pictures shared by fan clubs and media outlets, Rihanna can be seen dressed in ripped blue denims and a pink long coat, which is unbuttoned towards the lower side, revealing her baby bump. Her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, stood next to her. He was dressed in black leather pants, a blue jacket and a black beanie cap. In the two pictures, the two are seen outdoors on the street walking hand in hand and smiling, looking at each other.

Fans had been speculating for weeks that the singer might be pregnant. Several fans had shared videos of her in New York where she seemed to be hiding a baby bump. However, Rihanna hadn't reacted to the rumours till now.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have known each other for over a decade although their relationship has turned romantic only recently. Both singers were acquaintances when they began as young singers before first collaborating for a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2012. In 2013, Rocky even denied dating rumours saying, 'she is sexy but I'm good'.

It was only in 2020 that the two were seen going on dinner dates and even took a vacation in Barbados, Rihanna's home country.

In May 2021, Rocky finally confirmed their relationship. In an interview with GQ, he had called Rihanna 'my lady' and the 'love of my life'. He had added, "So much better when you got 'the one.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the one."

