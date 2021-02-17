IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Rihanna sparks new outrage in India with topless pendant photo
Rihanna's new topless photo has triggered a controversy in India.
Rihanna's new topless photo has triggered a controversy in India.
music

Rihanna sparks new outrage in India with topless pendant photo

  • Rihanna's new topless photo, in which she is wearing a pendant of a deity around her neck, has sparked major outrage in India. She has been accused of hurting religious sentiments.
READ FULL STORY
AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:41 PM IST

Pop icon Rihanna has been accused of mocking religious sentiments after she was pictured topless with a pendant of a deity around her neck, sparking a furore in India.

Images of the lingerie photoshoot come just weeks after she upset the Indian government by commenting on huge farmers' protests that pose a major challenge to New Delhi.

The latest offending tweet to the superstar's more than 100 million Twitter followers is part of promotions for Rihanna's lingerie line Savage X Fenty.

The photo was also shared on her Instagram account, which has 91.4 million followers.

Social media users and politicians in India on Wednesday said her post was 'derogatory', accusing her of disrespecting gods and hurting local sentiment.

Ram Kadam, a state legislator from the Bharatiya Janata Party, said that Rihanna 'has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here'.

Also read: Rohit Saraf once got a DM from an old man who offered to pay him to ‘make some mistakes’

The World Hindu Council said it had filed police complaints against Facebook and Twitter for hosting the picture and demanded action against Rihanna's social media accounts.

Earlier this month, tweets from Rihanna and other celebrities on protests in India by farmers against new agriculture laws sparked anger at India's foreign ministry, which called their comments 'sensationalist'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rihanna

Related Stories

Rihanna has responded to Kangana Ranaut's comments.
Rihanna has responded to Kangana Ranaut's comments.
bollywood

Kangana launches new attack against Rihanna, compares her to Neha Kakkar

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut, comparing Rihanna to singers 'like Sunidhi Chauhan and Neha Kakkar', has lashed out at her business, her appearance, and her stance on the ongoing farmers' protests.
READ FULL STORY
Diljit Dosanjh has expressed his gratitude to Rihanna, with a song in her honour.
Diljit Dosanjh has expressed his gratitude to Rihanna, with a song in her honour.
bollywood

Diljit drops new song RiRi, in honour of Rihanna, calls her a gift from God

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:17 PM IST
  • Singer Diljit Dosanjh has shared a new song, in honour of Rihanna, who on Tuesday shed light on the ongoing farmers' protest in India. Listen to the track, titled RiRi, here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rihanna's new topless photo has triggered a controversy in India.
Rihanna's new topless photo has triggered a controversy in India.
music

Rihanna sparks new outrage in India with topless pendant photo

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • Rihanna's new topless photo, in which she is wearing a pendant of a deity around her neck, has sparked major outrage in India. She has been accused of hurting religious sentiments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vayu’s latest track, Mascara, has crossed 2 million views on YouTube.
Vayu’s latest track, Mascara, has crossed 2 million views on YouTube.
music

The only democratic platforms to publish music now are digital platforms: Vayu

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:58 PM IST
The singer-lyricist says that the streaming platforms have opened up many new avenues for upcoming artistes and that is a great thing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married in October last year.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married in October last year.
music

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet sing, dance, play with baby at a friend's wedding. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were reportedly at a wedding in Delhi recently. Videos from the party have been shared online. Watch them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akasa’s latest track Mascara has crossed 1.5 million views on YouTube.
Akasa’s latest track Mascara has crossed 1.5 million views on YouTube.
music

Nepotism doesn’t guarantee success: Akasa

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:06 PM IST
The singer says that even though people who have connections in the industry get more opportunities, they have to hustle and grind in an equal measure if not more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer-composer Shashwat Sachdev’s latest track Machlo has crossed 2 million views on YouTube.
Singer-composer Shashwat Sachdev’s latest track Machlo has crossed 2 million views on YouTube.
music

Performing live is a very important aspect of a musician’s life: Shashwat

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The singer-composer says live gigs require a lot of preparation and effort. He adds that he wants his audience to enjoy his music with the same energy that he creates it with.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Neha Bhasin has crooned chartbusters such as Jag Ghumeya and Swag Se Swagat.
Singer Neha Bhasin has crooned chartbusters such as Jag Ghumeya and Swag Se Swagat.
music

Neha Bhasin: 'I was 49 kgs in Viva and I was fat shamed everyday'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:56 AM IST
  • Neha Bhasin shares how she was fat shamed, but has now learnt to feel sexy just the way she is.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Pankaj Udhas was in Lucknow for his first live performance in the pandemic phase (Sourced photo)
Singer Pankaj Udhas was in Lucknow for his first live performance in the pandemic phase (Sourced photo)
music

Pankaj Udhas: Love for ghazals is not going to fade

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:10 PM IST
With ‘Aahat’, ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas created a sensation in the ghazal world 41 years back and still he is all out to adapt to contemporary ways and modern techniques.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya are excited to become parents.
Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya are excited to become parents.
music

Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya expecting first child

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya expecting first child. The couple made the announcement on their second wedding anniversary on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neeti Mohan and her husband Nihar Pandya are expecting their first child in June. (Photo: Instagram/neetimohan18)
Neeti Mohan and her husband Nihar Pandya are expecting their first child in June. (Photo: Instagram/neetimohan18)
music

Nihar is really pampering me and looking after me: Neeti Mohan

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Neeti Mohan sounds ecstatic as she tells us how excited she is about being pregnant
READ FULL STORY
Close
KR$NA recently collaborated with rapper Badshah for the song Roll Up.
KR$NA recently collaborated with rapper Badshah for the song Roll Up.
music

Rapper KR$NA: Artists are becoming huge without the help of Bollywood

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:14 AM IST
KR$NA, who was one of the first Indian rappers, feels that the rap culture in India has exploded in the past few years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justin Timberlake has written a note of apology.
Justin Timberlake has written a note of apology.
music

Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney and Janet Jackson: 'I know I failed'

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Justin Timberlake has shared a note for ex-girlfriend Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson, with whom he performed at the Super Bowl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Shreya Ghoshal has teamed up with her brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal to create a song, Angana More
Singer Shreya Ghoshal has teamed up with her brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal to create a song, Angana More
music

Shreya Ghoshal: Live music scene is demolished amid the pandemic, it has to rise from the ashes

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Singer Shreya Ghoshal is optimistic that it’ll bounce back soon because the very nature of music is to be out there and enjoyed by all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taylor Swift is re-recording all her old songs that she no longer owns the masters for.
Taylor Swift is re-recording all her old songs that she no longer owns the masters for.
music

Taylor Swift's releases re-recorded version of Love Story with special video

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:53 PM IST
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has the perfect musical gift for fans this Valentine's Day, as she released the new version of her popular 2008 track Love Story.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh danced to Booty Shake in a new video shared by her on Instagram.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh danced to Booty Shake in a new video shared by her on Instagram.
music

Neha Kakkar does the ‘booty shake’ with husband Rohanpreet Singh. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share a fun dance video with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. The two were seen grooving to her brother Tony Kakkar's song Booty Shake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jubin Nautiyal has announced a rooftop concert to raise funds for the victims of Uttarakhand’s recent glacier burst. (Photo: Satish Bate/HT)
Jubin Nautiyal has announced a rooftop concert to raise funds for the victims of Uttarakhand’s recent glacier burst. (Photo: Satish Bate/HT)
music

Jubin on online concert for Uttarakhand victims: Music is all I’ve to offer

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Singer Jubin Nautiyal wants to give back to the society by raising funds for those affected in the recent glacier burst at Uttarakhand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP