Rihanna sparks new outrage in India with topless pendant photo
- Rihanna's new topless photo, in which she is wearing a pendant of a deity around her neck, has sparked major outrage in India. She has been accused of hurting religious sentiments.
Pop icon Rihanna has been accused of mocking religious sentiments after she was pictured topless with a pendant of a deity around her neck, sparking a furore in India.
Images of the lingerie photoshoot come just weeks after she upset the Indian government by commenting on huge farmers' protests that pose a major challenge to New Delhi.
The latest offending tweet to the superstar's more than 100 million Twitter followers is part of promotions for Rihanna's lingerie line Savage X Fenty.
The photo was also shared on her Instagram account, which has 91.4 million followers.
Social media users and politicians in India on Wednesday said her post was 'derogatory', accusing her of disrespecting gods and hurting local sentiment.
Ram Kadam, a state legislator from the Bharatiya Janata Party, said that Rihanna 'has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here'.
The World Hindu Council said it had filed police complaints against Facebook and Twitter for hosting the picture and demanded action against Rihanna's social media accounts.
Earlier this month, tweets from Rihanna and other celebrities on protests in India by farmers against new agriculture laws sparked anger at India's foreign ministry, which called their comments 'sensationalist'.
