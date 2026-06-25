Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy with Raj Nidimoru, reveals plans for maternity break: ‘Will be back’

Just days after Maa Inti Bangaaram emerged as a success story, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has given fans another reason to celebrate. The actor has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, putting weeks of pregnancy speculation to rest. Sharing the happy news, Samantha revealed that she will soon be taking a maternity break.

Samantha confirms pregnancy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to Raj Nidimoru in December last year.

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The actor shared the happy news during the success meet of her recently released film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, on Wednesday in Hyderabad. Speaking to the media at the event, Samantha said she plans to take a break from acting for a while after wrapping up her current projects.

“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha said.

Following the announcement, those in attendance congratulated Samantha. The actor thanked everyone for their wishes and expressed her gratitude for the love and support.

Raj Nidimoru was seated beside Samantha as she confirmed her pregnancy, and was seen smiling when she shared the news with those in attendance.

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{{^usCountry}} The confirmation comes days after pregnancy rumours took over social media following clips from the Maa Inti Bangaaram success celebrations, where fans spotted the actor flaunting a baby bump. It is believed that Samantha is in her first trimester and is due in December this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The confirmation comes days after pregnancy rumours took over social media following clips from the Maa Inti Bangaaram success celebrations, where fans spotted the actor flaunting a baby bump. It is believed that Samantha is in her first trimester and is due in December this year. {{/usCountry}}

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Previously, the director of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Nandini Reddy also spoke about the actor’s pregnancy and shared with Cinema Express, “Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaaram has become a success.”

More about Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha married actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after dating him on and off for a few years. The couple parted ways in 2021 and confirmed the news ahead of their October anniversary amid speculation that they had split. Raj was married to Shhyamali De, and it’s unknown when they parted ways. Samantha worked with Raj in The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). Last year, she began posting Raj's pictures on her social media before they tied the knot on December 1, 2025. While there were rumours they were dating, the wedding came as a surprise. They got married at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

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At the moment, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are riding high on the success of their recent release, Maa Inti Bangaaram. The film, directed by Nandini Reddy, has grossed ₹50 crore worldwide and has become Samantha’s highest-grossing solo hit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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