Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy with Raj Nidimoru, reveals plans for maternity break: ‘Will be back’
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the happy news during the success meet of her recently released film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, on Wednesday in Hyderabad.
Just days after Maa Inti Bangaaram emerged as a success story, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has given fans another reason to celebrate. The actor has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, putting weeks of pregnancy speculation to rest. Sharing the happy news, Samantha revealed that she will soon be taking a maternity break.
Samantha confirms pregnancy
The actor shared the happy news during the success meet of her recently released film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, on Wednesday in Hyderabad. Speaking to the media at the event, Samantha said she plans to take a break from acting for a while after wrapping up her current projects.
“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha said.
Following the announcement, those in attendance congratulated Samantha. The actor thanked everyone for their wishes and expressed her gratitude for the love and support.
Raj Nidimoru was seated beside Samantha as she confirmed her pregnancy, and was seen smiling when she shared the news with those in attendance.
The confirmation comes days after pregnancy rumours took over social media following clips from the Maa Inti Bangaaram success celebrations, where fans spotted the actor flaunting a baby bump. It is believed that Samantha is in her first trimester and is due in December this year.{{/usCountry}}
The confirmation comes days after pregnancy rumours took over social media following clips from the Maa Inti Bangaaram success celebrations, where fans spotted the actor flaunting a baby bump. It is believed that Samantha is in her first trimester and is due in December this year.{{/usCountry}}
Previously, the director of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Nandini Reddy also spoke about the actor’s pregnancy and shared with Cinema Express, “Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaaram has become a success.”
More about Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha married actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after dating him on and off for a few years. The couple parted ways in 2021 and confirmed the news ahead of their October anniversary amid speculation that they had split. Raj was married to Shhyamali De, and it’s unknown when they parted ways. Samantha worked with Raj in The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). Last year, she began posting Raj's pictures on her social media before they tied the knot on December 1, 2025. While there were rumours they were dating, the wedding came as a surprise. They got married at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.
At the moment, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are riding high on the success of their recent release, Maa Inti Bangaaram. The film, directed by Nandini Reddy, has grossed ₹50 crore worldwide and has become Samantha’s highest-grossing solo hit.
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