Samantha Ruth Prabhu denies allegations of spreading rumours about ex-husband Naga Chaitanya: ‘Grow up guys’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Tuesday responded to a news report about fans of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya being upset with her PR team for planting baseless rumours about his present relationship. The report said that Samantha’s PR team was behind the rumours about Naga dating actor Sobhita Dhulipala. Reacting to the report, Samantha asked people to ‘grow up’ and ‘concentrate’ on their work. Read more: How Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to break the mould of what ‘traditional Indian heroines’ should do

On Monday, multiple reports said Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were in a relationship. This is reportedly the first time Naga’s name was being linked to Sobhita, post his split with Samantha. As per a report, Naga’s fans said that Samantha’s PR team was trying to tarnish his image.

An entertainment portal published a report based on these allegations. Reacting to the report via Twitter, Samantha wrote: “Rumours on girl - Must be true! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl! Grow up guys. Parties involved have clearly moved on... you should move on too! Concentrate on your work… on your families... move on (sic).”

In 2021, Samantha and Naga ended their marriage, after months of speculations about the couple facing issues in their relationship. Since her split with Naga, Samantha has been busy travelling and promoting her different projects. Sh travelled to Rishikesh, where she visited Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, as a part of the Char Dham Yatra.

On the career front, Samantha is basking in the success of her latest Tamil release, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also featured Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming magnum opus, Shakuntalam. In 2020,speaking at the launch of the movie, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role. She has teamed up with filmmaker Gunasekhar for the first time in this project. Samantha also has a Telugu project titled Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

