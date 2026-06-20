Samantha Ruth Prabhu glad audiences are embracing Maa Into Bangaaram ‘irrespective of it being male-led or female-led’

Nandini Reddy’s action film Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was released in theatres this Friday. The female-led film marks Samantha's first theatrical release in three years. On Saturday, Samantha took to her X account to share the film's box-office collection. Maa Inti Bangaaram has collected ₹13.15 crore worldwide on its first day. The actor thanked audiences for showing so much love for the film. (Also read: Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film opens higher than Ghaati, The Girlfriend)

Samantha thanks fans

Maa Inti Bangaram registered a strong opening day at the box office.

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In the post, Samantha wrote, “To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it’s beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film’s release.”

She added, “The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we’ve heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It’s wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve. Our little production house delivered! Tra-la-laaaaaa.”

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{{^usCountry}} In India, the film collected ₹5.35 crore net on its opening day, according to the trade website Sacnilk. Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy, created by Raj Nidimoru, and produced by Samantha, Raj, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. About the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In India, the film collected ₹5.35 crore net on its opening day, according to the trade website Sacnilk. Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy, created by Raj Nidimoru, and produced by Samantha, Raj, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. About the film {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The film follows a woman who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law - composed, obedient, scrutinised. What the family doesn't know is what she's hiding. When the past she buried refuses to stay buried, she must protect the very people who don't fully trust her, without ever letting them see who she really is. It also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi, Manjusha Mukkavilli and others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film follows a woman who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law - composed, obedient, scrutinised. What the family doesn't know is what she's hiding. When the past she buried refuses to stay buried, she must protect the very people who don't fully trust her, without ever letting them see who she really is. It also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi, Manjusha Mukkavilli and others. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking about acting and producing the film, Samantha earlier said as per a press statement, "Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me. The world of this film is rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first and slice of life, whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy. I'm truly excited for audiences to experience this story and connect with its spirit when it reaches them." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about acting and producing the film, Samantha earlier said as per a press statement, "Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me. The world of this film is rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first and slice of life, whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy. I'm truly excited for audiences to experience this story and connect with its spirit when it reaches them." {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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