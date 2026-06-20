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Samantha Ruth Prabhu glad audiences are embracing Maa Into Bangaaram ‘irrespective of it being male-led or female-led’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-led Maa Inti Bangaaram opened to positive reviews and delivered an impressive opening at the box office worldwide.

Jun 20, 2026 02:00 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Nandini Reddy’s action film Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was released in theatres this Friday. The female-led film marks Samantha's first theatrical release in three years. On Saturday, Samantha took to her X account to share the film's box-office collection. Maa Inti Bangaaram has collected 13.15 crore worldwide on its first day. The actor thanked audiences for showing so much love for the film. (Also read: Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film opens higher than Ghaati, The Girlfriend)

Samantha thanks fans

Maa Inti Bangaram registered a strong opening day at the box office.

In the post, Samantha wrote, “To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it’s beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film’s release.”

She added, “The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we’ve heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It’s wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve. Our little production house delivered! Tra-la-laaaaaa.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Samantha Ruth Prabhu glad audiences are embracing Maa Into Bangaaram ‘irrespective of it being male-led or female-led’
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