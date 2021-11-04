Samantha Ruth Prabhu glams up as she celebrates first Diwali since Naga Chaitanya split, poses with her pets

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting into the festive spirit this Diwali. The actor took to her Instagram profile and shared a few pictures to reveal her Diwali outfit. She also posed with her dogs, Hash and Saasha. This is her first Diwali since her split from Naga Chaitanya.

In the pictures, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dressed up in a red, floral crop top which she paired with a pair of plain red pants. She completed the outfit with a red sheer, floral cape. While she posed alone at first, she gave her pets a warm hug as they posed for the camera in the final picture of the series.

She shared the pictures with the caption, “Happy Diwali,” along with a diya emoji and credits for her look.

Friends and fans of the actor took to the comments section to shower her with love. “You are stunning,” a fan wrote. “I love youuuu sammm,” another added. “Happy Diwali @samantharuthprabhuoffl,” one of her friends wished her.

Last month, Samantha made her first public appearance when she took her pet dogs to the vet. Pictures of the Oh! Baby star at the clinic had surfaced online.

Samantha has also been busy travelling since she and Chaitanya separated. She first travelled to Rishikesh, where she visited Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath as part of the Char Dham Yatra. She also travelled to Dubai with her team. She had shared pictures from her trip on Instagram, giving a glimpse of the food she's enjoying and a view from her hotel room.

Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation last month. Issuing identical statements, they said, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”