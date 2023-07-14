Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist pens touching note on her break from films: 'Waiting for you to come back stronger'

Day after Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave her last shot and went on a long break to focus on her health, her hairstylist and friend Rohit Bhatkar has penned a long note and a bunch of happy pictures from their time together. Samantha suffers from Myositis and has taken a break from work after wrapping up her Telugu film Kushi and web series Citadel's Indian version. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up Citadel before her break from work, calls it ‘a special day’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist and friend shared several happy pictures from their time together.

The pictures shared by Rohit on Instagram are mostly from their outings together. Samantha is seen in a black top and black latex pants posing at a restaurant and relishing their meal in a throwback photo.

Rohit's note for Samantha

Rohit recalled their experiences in his note. He wrote, “2 years. 1 sensational music video. 3movies. 7 brand campaigns. 2 editorials. And lifetime of memories. We saw it all from sunny days to rainy days, From tears of joy and laughter to tears of pain and agony. From being confident to being vulnerable, From our highs to our lows and then back up. What a beautiful ride it has been with you. Certainly one to remember.”

Sharing a positive message for Samantha, he further added, "As you now go on a healing journey I wish you more strength and power to you. And that you unfold certain dimensions of your existence which you never tapped on up until now. Upwards and onwards. Big hug and lots of love to you Sam! Remember that ‘you are that wild flower which grew even after the forest fire’. Know that we will all be waiting for you to come back even stronger than ever. (nazar emoji)……. Until next time friend (heart emoji) @samantharuthprabhuoffl."

More about Samantha

Samantha has witnessed a lot in these last two years. She separated from actor husband Naga Chaitanya and later opened up about her Myositis diagnosis. Despite her health condition, she managed to complete her work assignments including shooting high-octane action sequences for Citadel's Indian version. It also stars Varun Dhawan.

Samantha will next be seen in Kushi, her second Telugu film opposite Vijay Deverakonda after the 2018 film Mahanati. It will release on September 1.

