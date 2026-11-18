Samantha Ruth Prabhu is blessed by family elders at intimate pooja ceremony, shares cute moment with husband Raj Nidimoru
Expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared photos from an intimate ceremony at home.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, are preparing to welcome their first child together. As they await the arrival of their baby, Samantha recently took to Instagram to share pictures from an intimate ceremony at home, where elders from both families were seen blessing her.
Samantha shares pictures from intimate ceremony
The pictures show Samantha dressed in a red Anarkali suit. In the first photograph, she and Raj are seen looking at each other as they sit together for the ceremony. Other pictures capture the couple taking part in the rituals, with family members gathered around them. In one photograph, elders are seen placing their hands over Samantha's head as they bless her.
Samantha also shared a heartwarming picture with her mother, Ninette Prabhu, and posed with the women from both families. She captioned the carousel simply, "us", followed by a white heart emoji.
This comes after Samantha and Raj celebrated a traditional Seemantham ceremony in September. The ceremony included Kalaa Aavarana (Sri Kalpam), a specialised ritual from the Srividya tradition.
Samantha's fun take on maternity shoot
Samantha has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey on Instagram. Earlier, she gave a hilarious twist to the trend of elaborate maternity photoshoots. She shared a picture of herself relaxing on a comfortable sofa, wearing black sunglasses and showing off her baby bump. Her cheeky caption read, "Consider this my maternity shoot."
Before that, Samantha had also shared a video of herself exercising during pregnancy. The actor was seen lifting weights and doing other forms of exercise as she continued to stay active during this phase.
About Samantha and Raj's love story
Samantha and Raj first worked together on the second season of The Family Man, which premiered in 2021. Samantha played the role of Raji in the series, created by Raj Nidimoru and his creative partner Krishna DK. The two later collaborated on Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian instalment of the Citadel franchise, which also starred Varun Dhawan.
Rumours about their relationship began doing the rounds after they were spotted together at several events and shared pictures from their outings. The couple got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.
About Samantha's recent work
Samantha was last seen in Maa Inti Bangaaram, a Telugu action drama directed by Nandini Reddy. The actor also produced the film under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. Before that, she made a cameo appearance in the 2025 Telugu film Subham, which marked the production house's first release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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