Samantha also shared a heartwarming picture with her mother, Ninette Prabhu, and posed with the women from both families. She captioned the carousel simply, "us", followed by a white heart emoji.

The pictures show Samantha dressed in a red Anarkali suit. In the first photograph, she and Raj are seen looking at each other as they sit together for the ceremony. Other pictures capture the couple taking part in the rituals, with family members gathered around them. In one photograph, elders are seen placing their hands over Samantha's head as they bless her.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru , are preparing to welcome their first child together. As they await the arrival of their baby, Samantha recently took to Instagram to share pictures from an intimate ceremony at home, where elders from both families were seen blessing her.

This comes after Samantha and Raj celebrated a traditional Seemantham ceremony in September. The ceremony included Kalaa Aavarana (Sri Kalpam), a specialised ritual from the Srividya tradition.

Samantha's fun take on maternity shoot Samantha has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey on Instagram. Earlier, she gave a hilarious twist to the trend of elaborate maternity photoshoots. She shared a picture of herself relaxing on a comfortable sofa, wearing black sunglasses and showing off her baby bump. Her cheeky caption read, "Consider this my maternity shoot."

Before that, Samantha had also shared a video of herself exercising during pregnancy. The actor was seen lifting weights and doing other forms of exercise as she continued to stay active during this phase.