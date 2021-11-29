Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Pushpa: The Rise sets to shoot for special song, her first-ever dance number

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Monday joined the sets of Allu Arjun’s forthcoming Telugu action-thriller Pushpa: The Rise to shoot for a special dance number. The makers recently revealed that this will be the first dance number for Samantha in her career.

Two weeks ago, the makers revealed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will match steps with Allu Arjun for the fourth track of the album which will be released soon. The statement added that the makers approached with the offer for a special song appearance and she gleefully accepted the offer.

A source from the film’s unit confirmed that the song will be shot in a specially erected set on Monday. “Samantha has joined the sets for the shoot. The number will see her match steps with Allu Arjun, and Ganesh Acharya has been roped in, to choreograph the steps. It’ll be a fast-paced number,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Pushpa: The Rise, which will be released in two parts, marks the third collaboration of director Sukumar and Allu Arjun after films such as Arya and Arya 2. The project has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Pushpa will also mark Allu Arjun’s Bollywood debut as the project is being dubbed in Hindi as well. The first part of the film is gearing up for a December 17 release worldwide. The film will see Arjun play the role of a truck driver who smuggles red sandalwood. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna and Jagapathi Babu among others.

Allu Arjun was last seen on screen in Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which marked the third time collaboration of the actor and filmmaker Trivikram. The film, which grossed over ₹200 crore during its theatrical release, also features Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj as the leading ladies while Tabu was seen in a pivotal role.

