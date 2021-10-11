Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes first public appearance after divorce announcement, is ‘nervous' on KBC Telugu
telugu cinema

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes first public appearance after divorce announcement, is ‘nervous' on KBC Telugu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently announced her split from husband Naga Chaitanya, made her first public appearance since the announcement, on Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Jr NTR.
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 01:24 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her first public appearance after announcing her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya earlier this month. Samantha will be appear as a guest contestant on Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Jr NTR. The show was hosted by her ex-father-in-law, Nagarjuna, for three seasons.

In a promo video shared on the Gemini TV Instagram account, Jr NTR welcomes Samantha on the show. She tells him that she is nervous, and he says that it is to be expected, as she is sitting on the famous ‘hot seat’. Jr NTR jokes that while other contestants make their way up from 1000 to 1 crore on the show, Samantha is already crorepati, but is starting with 1000. The Dussehra special episode will air on October 14.

RELATED STORIES

After weeks of speculation, Samantha announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya earlier this month, in a social media statement. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” she wrote.

Over the weekend, she slammed rumours that have been spread about her in the wake of the separation announcement. “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions,” she wrote in a social media statement, adding, “A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams rumours of affairs, abortions: 'A divorce in itself is extremely painful'

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017. They would have celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kaun banega crorepati meelo evaru koteeswarudu samantha akkineni samantha ruth prabhu akkineni naga chaitanya naga chaitanya akkineni naga chaitanya jr ntr
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Samantha’s ex Siddharth explains ‘cheaters never prosper’ tweet after her split

5

On Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, check out vintage black-and-white pictures

Need to save indigenous art forms from dying, says Lakshmi Manchu

Konda Polam review: Multiple conflicts, shoehorned romance dilute the effect
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP