Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes her first public appearance since Naga Chaitanya split, takes her dogs to vet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made her first public appearance since her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Samantha was spotted taking her dogs to a vet recently. Fan groups have shared pictures of the South Indian actor with her pets.

In the pictures, Samantha wore a white shirt and a pair of light blue denim pants. She wore a mask and was photographed waiting at the vet's clinic.

Soon, Samantha will also make her first on-screen appearance with Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. She will be seen as a guest on Jr NTR's show. In a clip released from the show, Samantha admitted she was nervous about being part of the episode.

The pictures come close to two weeks after Samantha and Chaitanya issued identical statements, informing fans about their separation. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” she wrote in her post.

Following their separation, Samantha was subjected to abortion and cheating rumours. The actor lashed out at the speculations in a statement on her Instagram Stories. She said, “They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”

Meanwhile, Chaitanya made his first public appearance last week, at an event for an upcoming movie Most Eligible Bachelor. The Telugu movie stars Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde.