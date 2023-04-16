Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts as Keerthy Suresh calls her 'unstoppable, one of the most strong-hearted individuals'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted after Keerthy Suresh called her 'one of the most strong-hearted individuals'. Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, Keerthy held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I am here to answer your questions." A fan asked, "Tell about #Sam." (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu was told to lose her abs for Shaakuntalam: 'They wouldn't be suitable')

Keerthy Suresh has called Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'unstoppable'

Keerthy Suresh replied, "Sam is one personality that I look up to. She is one of the most strong-hearted individuals I have come across. Simply put, she is unstoppable! (White heart emoji) @samantharuthprabhuoffl." Samantha shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thank you darling @keerthysureshofficial (red heart emoji)."

Keerthy held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

This isn't the first time that Samantha has reacted to Keerthy's post. Recently, Keerthy shared a post on Instagram celebrating her film Dasara's success. She captioned the post, “Vennela’s celebration!” She also added the hashtags--Dasara and dhoom dhaam blockbuster. Samantha reacted to the post, "The best thing I’ve seen all day."

Samantha and Keerthy has featured together in Mahanati (2018), a Telugu-language biographical drama film. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, and Bhanupriya among others. They were seen in Seemaraja (2018) a Tamil-language action film. In the film, Keerthy had a cameo appearance.

Fans saw Samantha recently in Shaakuntalam, based on a popular Indian classic play Abhigyan Shakuntalam by Kalidasa, ancient India's greatest poet and playwright. Shakuntala was the wife of King Dushyant and the mother of Emperor Bharata. The film hit the theatres on April 14 in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Dev Mohan has been paired opposite Samantha. Asked about the movie, Samantha told news agency ANI, "It's a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired from one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects."

Samantha will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film Khusi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She also has the action thriller web series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

Keerthy was last seen in Dasara along with Nani. Released on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, the period action drama received mixed to positive reviews. Directed by first-time filmmaker Srikanth Odela, Dasara is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Peddapalli district of Telangana. Dasara also features Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna.

