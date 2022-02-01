Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to comedian’s take on Oo Antava, cracks up at hilarious video. Watch

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a funny reel on her Instagram account. The reel was made on her Pushpa: The Rise's track Oo Antava.
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 02:01 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song Oo Antava has become a rage on Instagram, with people making various kind of videos to the song. On Tuesday, Samantha shared a reel on her Instagram Stories, with her song playing in the background.

Sharing the video, Samantha wrote, “ROFL.” The video was originally posted by comedian Abishek Kumar, with the caption, “Help Needed: Removal Of Oo Antaava from head. With work wife Nirmal Pillai.” The video also had a text on it that reads, “When reel songs you hate get stuck in your head.”

 

In the video, comedian Nirmal Pillai tells Abishek to stop singing Oo Antava, but he ends up singing the song while taking a bath. One person commented on the video, “This is so relatable.” While one said, “I paused Oo Antava to watch this reel.”

The song Oo Antava, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun, is from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. The song has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. In a recent interview, Ganesh revealed that the makers delayed his cataract surgery, in order to shoot the song on short notice. 

Speaking to Times Of India, Ganesh said, "So, the film was to release on 17th December and Allu Arjun called me on 2nd or 3rd saying Masterji we want to do a song and all that. I told him that it’s really on short notice and I have a cataract surgery tomorrow. But then the producers spoke with the doctor and moved the date and called me to choreograph the song. We rehearsed for two days and started the shoot. I choreographed Samantha for the first time."

Read More: Allu Arjun reacts as Anupam Kher calls Pushpa actor ‘rockstar’, says wants to work with him. See posts

The film stars Allu in the lead role - the Hindi-dubbed version performed surprisingly well at the box office despite stiff competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home and 83. A sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule is in the works.

