Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to person saying they 'wanna reproduce' her: 'Should have googled that first?'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Monday replied to a person who said that they 'wanna reproduce' her. Taking to Instagram Stories, Samantha held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. She wrote, "Well not anything. Only the questions I would like to answer."

When a person asked from where she gets 'this much courage' to do the things, she replied, "In the face of great adversity comes great courage." A person asked her, "Have you reproduced because I wanna reproduce you." She replied, "How to use 'reproduce' in a sentence. Should have googled that first?"

A person asked for an advice for the 'young generation', Samantha replied, "Take a break. Don't burn out!!" When a fan asked if she will direct a movie in future, Samantha replied, "I've learnt lately to never say never." Replying about her 'ultimate goal in life', she said, "To be remembered."

A person asked if she believed in 'number game #1 actress', she replied, "No. I'd rather be known as 'consistent than number 1." "Are you okay?" asked a fan. She replied, "Thank you for asking. Yes, I am."

Samantha also revealed that her current favourite song is Ben Bohmer and Rob Moose's Home (An Apparition) feat. Jonah. Giving a glimpse of the last picture she clicked on her phone, Samantha shared the photo of her meal. She added that currently, she's reading Will by Will Smith. On her favourite genre, she said it is comedy.

Earlier in the day, the first look of Shakuntalam, featuring Samantha, was revealed. On Instagram, Samantha shared her look from the film. In it, she wore a white costume with floral jewellery and is seated in the middle of the forest with wild animals around her. "Presenting...Nature's beloved...the ethereal and demure... "Shakuntala" from #Shaakuntalam #Shaakuntalamfirstlook," she captioned the post.

The film is directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. The film also features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty.

Based on a popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, Shakuntala is the wife of king Dushyant and mother of emperor Bharata. King Dushyant meets Shakuntala when he is out on a hunting trip in the jungle. They fall in love and get married as per the Gandharva system.

The Family Man actor has been in the headlines since October last year after her split with Naga Chaitanya. Recently, she featured in one of the songs of Pushpa: The Rise.

