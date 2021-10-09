Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ex Siddharth explains ‘cheaters never prosper’ tweet after her split with Naga Chaitanya

Siddharth clarified that his recent ‘cheaters never prosper’ tweet was not a dig at his ex-girlfriend, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who announced her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya earlier that day. He said that he only tweets about his own life and was not hinting at anything else.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared online by NTV Telugu, Siddharth was asked about his ‘cheaters never prosper’ tweet coming ‘out of nowhere’. He said in Telugu, “Why will it come out of nowhere, sir? I have been tweeting for 12 years now. One day, if I say that stray dogs are barking outside my house and if people come and ask me, ‘Are you calling me a dog?’, what can I do? I am talking about actual dogs.”

Siddharth said that although he tweets regularly, he has never been asked about any of his other posts. On being asked if it was a jibe at Samantha’s split from Chaitanya, he said, “Please, I only talk about my life. There is no relation to anything else. If you are associating it with something that it has no relation to, that’s your problem.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Explaining the reason behind his tweet, Siddharth said that he was having a conversation with his Mahasamudram director about cheating being one of the themes of the film, and it brought back a lesson his teacher taught him. “If every cheater in the world randomly comes and asks me if this tweet is about them, what should I do?” he asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On October 2, Siddharth shared a post on Twitter, which said, “One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school… ‘Cheaters never prosper.’ What’s yours?” Hours before his tweet, Samantha announced her break-up with Chaitanya.

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma says ‘divorces are made in heaven’ as Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya announce split

Samantha and Chaitanya announced in a joint statement that they are no longer a couple and have decided to ‘pursue (their) own paths’. She later slammed false rumours about her having affairs, not wanting to have children and even undergoing abortions. “A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}