Samantha Ruth Prabhu says ‘being sexy’ for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa song was ‘next level hard work’, Tamannaah Bhatia reacts

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a picture of herself dancing with Allu Arjun, from their film Pushpa. 
Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts picture with Allu Arjun from her song in the film Pushpa.(Instagram)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 09:54 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Sunday, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a photo from her item song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from the film Pushpa. She also expressed how difficult it was for her to portray a 'sexy' avatar. 

Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, “I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up but being sexy is next-level hard work. Phew, #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love."

In the photo, Samantha is seen dancing with Pushpa's lead actor Allu Arjun. The song marks Samantha's first item number of her career.

Actor Malavika Mohanan commented on the picture and wrote, “And how you excelled at that too! Uff!” Chinmayi Sripada laughed out loud and wrote, “Hahahahaha.” Baahubali star shared a one-word reaction: “Stunning.” Fan comments also flooded the post as one said, “You set the screen on fire.” While another one said, “Ok! So you didn't know that you are sexy? Seriously?”

On Monday, Samantha gave a shout-out to Allu Arjun's performance in Pushpa. She wrote, "A performance that just keeps you hooked. Every second was. I am always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away. @alluarjunonline was that for me in Pushpa. From the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn swag. Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly inspired.” Arjun thanked Samantha for her words of appreciation. He wrote, “Thank you for your heartfelt compliments dear. Touched.”

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna and popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. The multi-starrer, multi-lingual movie released in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Samantha's upcoming list of films include Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

