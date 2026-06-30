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Samantha Ruth Prabhu says directors work hard to build larger-than-life male superstars: ‘Female stars deserve that too’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu emphasised the need for greater investment in female actors to create superstars.

Jun 30, 2026 04:40 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu returned to the big screen after a brief hiatus with Maa Inti Bangaaram. The film received positive reviews and also performed well at the box office. However, very few female-led films enjoy similar commercial success. In a recent interview with Variety India, Samantha spoke about the need for filmmakers to invest more in female actors to create more women superstars.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says female actors need more investment

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a still from the Nandini Reddy film.

When asked about the disparity in the film industry, where female actors still have to fight for better working conditions and higher pay despite their success, Samantha said, "It’s one step at a time. I’ve always said this: male superstars are not made in a day. Time and effort have gone into building larger-than-life male superstars. With every film, with every director working so hard to build this god-like status. It has taken time."

She further urged directors and producers to invest the same time and effort in female actors as they do in their male counterparts. "I feel that effort and time is not given to female stars. If directors and producers put that effort into building an actress into a superstar, it will be possible. We just need that time and investment."

About Maa Inti Bangaaram's success

The film is especially significant for Samantha and Raj not only because of its commercial success but also because it coincided with a major milestone in their personal lives. The couple are expecting their first child, and Samantha is expected to take a maternity break soon.

 
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