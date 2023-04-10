Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals nobody could fix her flower allergy during Shaakuntalam shoot: 'Thought it was permanent'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu treated her fans with insights from the making of her next film, Shaakuntalam. Ahead of the release, she posted a video talking about five ‘crazy facts’ about the movie. From getting bitten by a rabbit on the sets to her flower allergy, the actor went through quite a lot for the Gunasekhar directorial. Also read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to feature Samantha's Oo Antava?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Shaakuntalam.(Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The video featured Samantha travelling in a car. She talked about her allergic reaction to flower ornaments on the sets. She said, "I shot all day without any complaints, and then in the evening, the imprint of the flower was all over my arm. I sort of had a flower tattoo on my arm for six months. I thought it was permanent because no one was able to fix it. I would put makeup on top. Eventually, it went away.”

Samantha further revealed that the makers shot with real rabbits on the sets. She said she was bitten by one and added, "They are not so cute apparently.” She also revealed that she wore heavy lehengas weighing 30 kg for the film.

"So Neeta Lulla ma’am had made some of the most beautiful costumes for Shaakuntalam. There was this song where I had to wear a beautiful lehenga. She had kept the dancing in mind and hence made some lehengas lighter and some heavier, like 30 kg kinda heavy. But what was meant to be for the song, didn’t really happen, and I ended up wearing a 30 kg lehenga for the dance.”

The film was originally shot in Telugu and will be dubbed for release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Samantha said, “I don’t know how other actors do it. It was so tough. I was delivering dialogues in my sleep. I hope I have done justice to the job.”

“No points for guessing this one. That’s not my real hair," Samantha added. Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa’s acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The film revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala (Samantha) and King Dushyant, played by Dev Mohan. It will release in theatres on April 14.

