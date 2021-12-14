Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Priyanka Chopra's video on letting women make their 'own decisions'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared an old post in which actor Priyanka Chopra said that women should get to make their own decisions without being judged. Taking to Instagram Stories, Samantha shared the clip of Priyanka speaking at the Forbes Women's Summit in 2018.

In the video, Priyanka Chopra said, "Women should sound like this. Women should wear this. Women at this point should get married. We are always told what we should do. We need to be able to decide what we should do. Give me the ability to make my own decisions without judging me. Just the same kind of freedom men have had for such a long time."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted the clip without adding any captions. The post was originally shared by Women Who Lead Empires on Instagram. Reacting to Priyanka, a fan commented, "She spoke nothing but facts." "I love her!! She is so empowering," wrote another person.

This is not the first time that Samantha hailed Priyanka. Last month, she had reacted to Priyanka roasting her husband, singer Nick Jonas in the Netflix comedy special Jonas Brothers Family Roast. Samantha, on Instagram Stories, had shared a video originally posted by Priyanka Chopra on her account. Samantha had added an 'amazing!' sticker along with the post.

Priyanka had said in the clip, "I'm honoured and so thrilled actually and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember. I'm from India a country rich in culture, music and entertainment. So clearly, the Jonas brothers didn't make it over there." The show was released amid rumours about Priyanka and Nick's marriage.

Earlier in October, Samantha and her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya had announced their separation. Taking to their respective social media accounts, the duo had issued statements.

Recently speaking with Filmfare, Samantha had said, "I know I'm still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn't think I was capable of being this strong...Today I'm very very proud of how strong I'm because I really didn't know I was."

