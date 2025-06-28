Samantha Ruth Prabhu shuts down naysayers calling her ‘skinny, sickly’ with impressive workout video

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in no mood to take ‘crap’ from anyone. The actor, who has been vocal about her struggles with myositis, an autoimmune disorder, took to her Instagram stories to share a message for those calling her ‘skinny, sickly’. (Also Read: Pushpa girls Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sreeleela put rift rumours to rest with joint appearance. Watch) Samantha Ruth Prabhu is tired of people criticising her and her body.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s message for naysayers

Samantha took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to post a video of her doing pullups during her workout. Sharing it, she challenged people to do at least three pullups before criticising her, her body or her health. She wrote, “Here’s the deal. You don’t get to call me skinny, sickly or any of that crap unless you can do 3 of these first. If you can’t… Then read between the frikkin lines…”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu challenged naysayers to perform pullups.

This is not the first time Samantha has had to respond to comments on her weight or looks. In November last year, the actor-entrepreneur responded to a social media post asking her to gain weight and ‘bulk up’. She wrote, “If you guys must know, I am on a strict anti-inflammatory diet which is required for my condition, which prevents me from putting on weight, keeps in a certain weight bracket and keeps me in a sweet spot with my condition (myositis).” She ended the note by asking people to stop judging and reminding them it’s 2024.

Recent work

Samantha took a break from filming due to a flare-up of her myositis. In 2021, she divorced from Naga Chaitanya and was public about her disorder in 2022. Films she had shot for by then – Shaakunthalam Yashoda – were released in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, she starred in Shiva Nirvana’s romantic drama Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She also acted in Raj & DK’s Prime Video web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. Samantha recently turned producer with Subham. She will soon star in Maa Inti Bangaram, which she’s also producing and Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom for Netflix.