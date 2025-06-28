Naga Chaitanya reveals he taught wife Sobhita Dhulipala driving on a racetrack, shares who he admires more than her

Actor Naga Chaitanya has spoken about how he spends time with his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, when they are both in Hyderabad. Speaking with Man's World India, Chaitanya said that they then share breakfast and dinner together. On Sundays, the couple watch a movie, orders in, and goes for a walk. He also shared that he taught Sobhita Dhulipala driving, that too on a racetrack. Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot last year.

Naga Chaitanya talks about Sobhita Dhulipala

Chaitanya also shared how Sobhita and he take turns in planning vacations. "She's into reading, I'm into racing. But we're both creative people. We take turns planning holidays. One time it's her lead, the next time it's mine," he said.

Sobhita learnt driving on a racetrack

Chaitanya recalled the time when he taught Sobhita how to drive on a racetrack with "no pedestrians, no pressure". He added that "once she started driving, she didn't want to stop". When asked which person he admires the most, he said, "a lot of people" and then listed his top three--"my dad and my mom and I put my wife as number three". Chaitanya is the son of Nagarjuna and Lakshmi.

About Chaitanya and Sobhita's personal lives, career

Chaitanya and Sobhita got married on December 4 last year. The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members. He confirmed his relationship with Sobhita in August last year by sharing photos of their engagement ceremony. They dated for some time before tying the knot.

He was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The duo got married in 2017. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel, a Telugu romantic action thriller film directed by Chandoo Mondeti. It also starred Sai Pallavi. Fans saw Sobhita last seen in Love, Sitara, directed by Vandana Kataria. It also features Rajeev Siddhartha. The film released on ZEE5 last year.