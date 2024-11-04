Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to 'another weight comment', explains why she's unable to put on weight

In a recent interactive session with fans on Instagram, Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a perfect comeback to weight critics and dropped an empowering message on body-shaming. The diva was hosting a question-and-answer session during Citadel Honey Bunny's premiere week when a social media user asked her to gain weight and ‘bulk up’ a bit. Samantha fires back at body shamers: Know all about the anti-inflammatory diet she swears by (Photo by Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha replied with a video message and said, “Another weight comment. I saw an entire thread about my weight. If you guys must know, I am on a strict anti-inflammatory diet which is required for my condition, which prevents me from putting on weight, keeps in a certain weight bracket and keeps me in a sweet spot with my condition (myositis). Stop judging people. Let them be, live and let live. Please guys, it's 2024.”

Samantha reacts to weight comment(Photo by Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Last year in October, Samantha had opened up about her struggle with myositis - the autoimmune condition in which the patient’s muscles get attacked by its own immune system is quite painful. Myositis causes severe pain in the muscles, weakness in muscles and makes it very difficult to perform day-to-day activities hence, Samantha was reportedly taking immunity boosting therapies in Hyderabad while also looking for Ayurvedic remedies for her medical condition.

All about anti-inflammatory diet:

Inflammation is of two types--acute and chronic. It is body's natural response to protect itself against harm as without it, injuries could fester and simple infections could be deadly.

According to a Harvard health study, inflammation activates the body's immune system to dispatch an army of white blood cells to surround and protect the area which has been hurt, creating visible redness and swelling but chronic, low-grade inflammation can turn into a silent killer that contributes to cardiovas­cular disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes and other conditions.

A lot has been said in recent years about inflammation but in simple words - the foods that are often the culprit for causing inflammation are coffee, sugar, alcohol or dairy. Additionally, limit consumption of processed, packed foods.

Use anti-inflammatory herbs and spices or natural sweeteners to add flavour to your dishes as there is also evidence that certain herbs and spices, such as ginger, turmeric and garlic can help alleviate inflammation. Incorporate foods with anti-inflammatory properties into your diet, such as omega-3 fatty acids (found in fish, nuts and seeds) and antioxidants (found in fruits and vegetables).

Antioxidants are compounds that help protect our cells from damage caused by harmful molecules called free radicals. Certain foods, such as berries (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries) are particularly high in antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, flavonoid, and other phytochemicals.

Having an anti-inflammatory diet including fruits, vegetables and unprocessed food items helps in combating chronic inflammation.(Unsplash)

Consuming a variety of berries as part of a balanced diet can provide you with these antioxidant benefits and contribute to your overall well-being. These foods can be incorporated into a well-rounded diet and can be added to smoothies or consumed as snacks.

Leafy greens (spinach, kale), fatty fish (salmon, mackerel), turmeric and walnuts, contain antioxidant compounds that have shown promise in mitigating inflammation. The leafy greens can form the base of salads, fatty fish can be grilled or baked and turmeric can be included in curries or soups while walnuts can be sprinkled over yogurt or oatmeal.

Eating colourful foods rich in carotenoid pigments like tomatoes, carrots and peppers has been shown to induce a very small but noticeable golden glow to the skin and obviously, these same foods are also fibre-rich and antioxidant-rich, which benefits the gut lining and your gut bacteria. Prebiotics can support specific types of good bacteria, which means an increased production of natural anti-inflammatory compounds.

This can alter the immune system and could help to reduce inflammation in the skin. Maintain adequate hydration by consuming sufficient water and herbal teas as this helps flush toxins and promotes a healthy, hydrated glow from within.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.