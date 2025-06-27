Pushpa girls Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sreeleela put rift rumours to rest with joint appearance. Watch

The tea is officially spilled and it's all love! Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sreeleela have put speculation about their rumoured tension to rest with a joint appearance at a recent event. Also read: 'Samantha was better': Sreeleela's Pushpa 2 cameo song fails to impress as internet rediscovers Oo Antava's supremacy The photos of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sreeleela posing together quickly flooded social media, silencing the buzz around their rift.

At the event, the actors exuded warmth and elegance, silencing the buzz surrounding the Pushpa 2 dance song controversy and showcasing their camaraderie.

Samantha, Sreeleela shut down rumours

The actors recently turned heads together at an event, GQ India Most Influential Young Indians, as they posed together. The photos of them posing together quickly flooded social media, silencing the buzz around their rift.

In the photo, which has surfaced on social media, Samantha and Sreeleela are seen beaming at each other, hands clasped, exuding warmth and friendship. Samantha stunned in a black sheer gown with an intricate lace bodice and plunging neckline, while Sreeleela turned heads in an off-shoulder red gown that highlighted her curves.

In a moment caught on video, Samantha is seen waiting for Sreeleela's arrival at the event, and then calling out to her for a joint pose. Then the two actors were spotted laughing and posing together, effectively silencing months of speculation with their warm and friendly presence. This was the first time Samantha and Sreeleela had posed together publicly since rumours of a rift surfaced after the release of Pushpa 2.

What do we know about the reported rift

The stir around their rumoured rift started last year when it was reported that Sreeleela replaced Samantha in a special dance number for Pushpa 2. The song, Kissik, was compared to Samantha's iconic Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise, which had become a massive hit. While Oo Antava was a huge hit, Kissik received mixed reactions, with social media users drawing comparisons between the two stars.

During a press conference, Sreeleela had addressed the backlash. “The song itself will justify my choice. It’s not your typical item song. There’s a strong narrative reason behind it, which will become clear when the movie releases," she said.