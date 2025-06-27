Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Pushpa girls Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sreeleela put rift rumours to rest with joint appearance. Watch

BySugandha Rawal
Jun 27, 2025 09:50 AM IST

The stir around their rumoured rift started last year when it was reported that Sreeleela replaced Samantha in a special dance number for Pushpa 2.

The tea is officially spilled and it's all love! Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sreeleela have put speculation about their rumoured tension to rest with a joint appearance at a recent event. Also read: 'Samantha was better': Sreeleela's Pushpa 2 cameo song fails to impress as internet rediscovers Oo Antava's supremacy

The photos of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sreeleela posing together quickly flooded social media, silencing the buzz around their rift.
The photos of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sreeleela posing together quickly flooded social media, silencing the buzz around their rift.

At the event, the actors exuded warmth and elegance, silencing the buzz surrounding the Pushpa 2 dance song controversy and showcasing their camaraderie.

Samantha, Sreeleela shut down rumours

The actors recently turned heads together at an event, GQ India Most Influential Young Indians, as they posed together. The photos of them posing together quickly flooded social media, silencing the buzz around their rift.

In the photo, which has surfaced on social media, Samantha and Sreeleela are seen beaming at each other, hands clasped, exuding warmth and friendship. Samantha stunned in a black sheer gown with an intricate lace bodice and plunging neckline, while Sreeleela turned heads in an off-shoulder red gown that highlighted her curves.

 

In a moment caught on video, Samantha is seen waiting for Sreeleela's arrival at the event, and then calling out to her for a joint pose. Then the two actors were spotted laughing and posing together, effectively silencing months of speculation with their warm and friendly presence. This was the first time Samantha and Sreeleela had posed together publicly since rumours of a rift surfaced after the release of Pushpa 2.

What do we know about the reported rift

The stir around their rumoured rift started last year when it was reported that Sreeleela replaced Samantha in a special dance number for Pushpa 2. The song, Kissik, was compared to Samantha's iconic Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise, which had become a massive hit. While Oo Antava was a huge hit, Kissik received mixed reactions, with social media users drawing comparisons between the two stars.

During a press conference, Sreeleela had addressed the backlash. “The song itself will justify my choice. It’s not your typical item song. There’s a strong narrative reason behind it, which will become clear when the movie releases," she said.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Pushpa girls Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sreeleela put rift rumours to rest with joint appearance. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On