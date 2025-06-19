Lenin: Akhil Akkineni's next with Sreeleela delves into the dark space of honour killings

Akhil Akkineni recently made headlines as he married his long-time girlfriend Zainab at a private ceremony in Hyderabad. He is currently on a break and will soon resume the shooting of his new film Lenin, which is being directed by Murali Kishore Abburu and also stars Sreeleela. Akhil Akkineni and Sreeleela on the sets of Lenin

Akhil-Sreeleela's next based on honour killings

Post the debacle of Agent, Akhil Akkineni has chosen a rustic action drama. Two schedules of the film have been wrapped up, and we have come to know that Lenin is based on the subject of honour killings. The film is a period drama and is set in the Rayalaseema region. It is about a specific temple in a small town in the Rayalaseema region, and Akhil plays the role of a man from a backward community, according to sources.

Though the story sounds a bit dated, the makers say that Murali Kishore has given a different spin to the screenplay. Akhil has undergone a makeover for the film and has taken classes to learn the Rayalaseema dialect. He will be seen in a mass avatar for the first time in his career and has pinned a lot of hopes on making a comeback.

Akhil's dad and star hero Nagarjuna Akkineni and noted Tollywood producer of films like DJ Tillu and Jersey, Naga Vamsi, are co-producing the film on a moderate budget. SS Thaman is composing the music, and his background score for the teaser impressed one and all.

Lenin is director Murali Kishore Abburu's debut film, and he is under a lot of pressure to deliver. But Nagarjuna and Naga Vamsi have shown faith in him and are fully backing him. This is the first time that Sreeleela is playing a village belle, and she too is excited about the film as it gives her a lot of scope to perform. The makers will soon announce the release date of the film at a special event.