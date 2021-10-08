Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams rumours of affairs, abortions: 'A divorce in itself is extremely painful'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has issued a statement addressing rumours claiming that she has had affairs, never wanted children and has had abortions. The actor announced her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya last week.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, has said that these are personal attacks and she is not going to let them break her. “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions,” she said.

“A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” she added.

Last Saturday, Samantha and Chaitanya issued similar statements to inform fans about their separation. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Samantha and Chaitanya were married for almost four years. However, rumours about their separation began earlier this year after Samantha changed her name to just ‘S’ on her social media handles. After she announced the separation, she changed the name back to just Samantha.