Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes blessings at Hyderabad's Peddamma Temple, begins Shaakuntalam promotions

A day after watching her upcoming film Shaakuntalam in a private screening and sharing her excitement, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Wednesday kicked off the promotions by offering prayers at the Peddamma Talli temple in Hyderabad. Samantha was joined by director Gunasekhar and Shaakuntalam co-star Dev Mohan as they began the promotions on a divine note. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu watches Shaakuntalam, says audience will be 'swept away by powerful emotions')

Actor Dev Mohan took to Instagram and shared several pictures from their temple visit. He wrote, “To new beginnings… Kick started #Shaakuntalam promotions on a blissful and divine note. Looking forward to all the support and blessings (folded hands emoji). #shaakuntalamonapril14." He also tagged the Shaakuntalam team.

In the first picture, Samantha smiled while looking below and Dev looked at someone away from the camera. The next photo featured the duo walking with baskets in their hands. In the last picture, the two actors posed for the camera with several other people.

Earlier, Samantha shared a picture of herself traveling in her car. She looked outside the window of the vehicle as the picture was clicked. The actor wrote, "#Shaakuntalam on April 14th. Here we go!!" For the temple visit, Samantha and Dev twinned in cream outfits. She wore a printed suit while Dev opted for a kurta, matching jacket and pyjama.

In Shaakuntalam, Samantha plays the central character Shakuntala, the daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra. The film, which was originally planned to be released in February, has been pushed to April 14. The film, produced and directed by Gunasekhar, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. This project marks Samantha’s maiden collaboration with Gunasekhar.

On Tuesday, Samantha shared a note on her Instagram page after watching the film in a private screening. She wrote, “And I finally watched the movie today! Gunasekhar garu.. you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can’t wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there… you’re going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima… thank you for this wonderful journey. #Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me.”

At the trailer launch of Shaakuntalam earlier this year, an emotional Samantha spoke about her love for cinema and how it hasn’t changed amid all the recent life struggles. She was talking about her rare auto-immune disease called Myositis which she has been diagnosed with last November.

Samantha returned after many months to the sets of her upcoming Telugu film Kushi last week. Samantha took a break from working after she was diagnosed with Myositis. On her return to the sets of Kushi, she was welcomed with a cake. The film marks the second collaboration of Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda after Mahanati, in which they were paired together. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana.

