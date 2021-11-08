Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about how ‘hard times' revealed her 'true friends’ in new post, shares pics from night out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about ‘hard times’ and ‘true friends’ in a new post. She also shared pictures. Check out her post here.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a post on Instagram.
Published on Nov 08, 2021 12:30 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Monday took to Instagram to wish her best friend Manjula Anagani on her birthday. She wrote that hard times reveal true friends and added that Manjula knows how much she’s loved today.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared pictures from what seems to be a pre-birthday night dinner. In the pictures, Samantha wore a black and white stripe dress as she posed for the lens. Filmmaker BV Nandini Reddy and actor Malavika Nair were also seen in the photos.

Samantha captioned her post, “Happy birthday @drmanjulaanaganiofficial. I consider myself lucky to have a friend like you. They say hard times reveal true friends. No truer friend than you doc. I hope you know how much you’re loved today. Happy birthday (sic).”

As per reports, Nandini and Samantha are reuniting for a new project. They had previously worked together in Telugu films Jabardasth and Oh! Baby.

Since her split with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been busy travelling. She first travelled to Rishikesh, where she visited Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath as part of the Char Dham Yatra.

Recently, she also travelled to Dubai with her team. She had shared pictures from her trip on Instagram, giving a glimpse of the Burj Khalifa, the food she enjoyed there and a view from her hotel room.

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu glams up as she celebrates first Diwali since Naga Chaitanya split, poses with her pets

Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation in October. In their statements, they had said, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths."

It also read, "We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

