Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu unarchive a romantic pic with Naga Chaitanya amid his wedding rumours? Here's the truth

A Reddit post caused quite the chaos among Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans on Monday. It suggested that Samantha had ‘unarchived’ a romantic birthday post for ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, recently. It came at a time when rumours of Chaitanya's wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala have been circulating online. However, we have learnt that Samantha did not bring back any old post. Also read: Naga Chaitanya says ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu deserves all the happiness

What is the post?

Samantha Akkineni got married to Naga Chaitanya in 2017 in Goa

The post in question dates back to December 2017. The photo features a candid moment from Samantha and Chaitanya's white wedding. It read, “Happy birthday my everything I don’t wish, I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires. I love you forever. #happybirthdaychay.” It shows Samantha giving Naga Chaitanya a kiss on his cheek.

Consistent comments on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post.

Before announcing their split last year, Samantha had removed almost all her pictures with Chaitanya. But looks like she missed archiving this image. Some fans spotted it over the weekend and thought that she had 'brought it back'.

However, it seems like the post was never removed from the profile in the first place. Consistent comments on it have been seen for more than over a year. Which proves that the photo was never archived.

Still, that is not stopping fans from hoping for their reunion. Reacting to the memories, a user now wrote, “Suddenly this post appeared in my feed. I thought some fan page but it's Sam.” “I pray to God that if you both come back as a couple,” added another recently. One more said, “I really want to see you both together again… You both look great together.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya relationship timeline

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya first met on the sets of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. She made her film debut with Naga in the film. Besides this, they also starred opposite one another in Autonagar Surya (2014), Manam (2014) and Majili (2019). They also starred together in the National Film Award-winning Mahanati (2018). Samantha and Chaitanya got married in October 2017. In October 2021, they announced their separation.

Naga Chaitanya wedding rumours and more

While Samantha is on a break from films after being diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, Chaitanya is surrounded by rumours of his 'second wedding'. He is reportedly dating actor Sobhita Dhulipala. However, sources told Hindustan Times that rumours of him opting for a second marriage soon aren't true.

The source said, “He is still going strong with Sobhita. We have not seen them breaking up or something. They are dating discreetly. They will not come out in the open with their relationship anytime soon, unless and until they decide to get married or engaged. They are not hassled about getting spotted together, but it will be a private thing till they officiate it with a ceremony.”

