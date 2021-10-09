Samantha Ruth Prabhu was planning to start a family with Naga Chaitanya: Shakuntalam producer on rumours

On Friday, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to address rumours surrounding her split with husband Naga Chaitanya. She denied claims that she had affairs, abortions and that she never wanted children.

Now, speaking to a leading daily, producer of her upcoming movie Shakuntalam, Neelima Guna has revealed how Samantha was planning to start her family and even refused to be part of the movie at first for it.

“When my father, director Gunasekhar garu approached Samantha last year for Shaakunthalam, she loved the story and was excited. But, she told us shooting must be wrapped up by July or August as she was planning to start a family with Naga Chaitanya," she said. "She wanted to be a mother; she told us that was her priority. Period films take time and she was really apprehensive to say yes. But we assured that due to extensive pre-production, we had cut down on a lot of time. She was happy and on-board as soon as she heard this,” Neelima added.

In her message, Samantha wrote that rumours were adding to the already difficult process of going through a divorce. "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions,” she said.

“A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” she added.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017. They announced their split with similar posts on Instagram. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” she wrote.