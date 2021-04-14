Samantha Akkineni calls out media for criticising actors over expressing their opinion: 'We're not fact-checkers'

Actor Samantha Akkineni took a dig at media who criticise actors for not voicing their opinion on important issues. Taking to Instagram, she shared a reel as she took part in the 'What did she say' challenge. The text on video read, "Them: We need your opinion on "this important topic". Me: Wondering since when did actors' opinions matter soooooo much."

The caption with her post read, "We're entertainers, Not fact-checkers. Why are actors crucified for having an opinion about the important matters pertaining to the world? We are humans too and We make mistakes too. But canceling us for speaking out or not speaking out aloud on each & every topic is a bit unfair, don't you think? Let us stick to what we do best .. making you fall in love with our performances #whatdidshesay is a fun way to speak your mind .. what’s on your mind ? #reelit."

Several celebs and her fans reacted to her post and supported her on the matter. Yami Gautam wrote "spot on", Pragya Jaiswal said "haha..love it !!" Vimala Raman commented, "Love it haha" on the post.

Recently, the actor had praised fellow actor Kangana Ranaut after the trailer release of Thailaivi and called her the 'bravest' actor of our generation'. Taking to Twitter, Samantha wrote: "#ThalaiviTrailer is outstanding @KanganaTeam You are the bravest, most daring and indisputably the most talented actress of our generation #Vijay sir goosebumps stuff just goosebumps stuff. Can’t wait to witness this magic in the theatre."

Even after watching Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019, Samantha had said, “It has been two days and I can’t get her performance out of my mind. The only explanation I can give myself is that she must have been ‘possessed’ it couldn’t have been an act it just couldn’t. Please congratulate her and tell her she has our greatest support.”

Samantha will be seen in Shaakuntalam, a mythological drama film, written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju. She will mark her digital debut with the second season of the popular Hindi series The Family Man. She is the wife of actor Naga Chaitanya and the pair got married in Goa in October 2017.

