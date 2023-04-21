Samyuktha reacts to being called a ‘heroine with golden leg’: ‘It’s time we do away with such tags’

Actor Samyuktha who was recently seen in Dhanush starrer-SIR, feels heroines shouldn’t be given any tags based on the success or failure of their films. In a recent media interaction, Samyuktha reacted when a reporter referred to her as a 'heroine with a golden leg’ as she had three hits in a row. Also read: Actor Samyuktha on dropping her surname Menon from social media, future films

Samyuktha's film Virupaksha released on April 21.

Samyuktha’s latest Telugu film Virupaksha released in cinemas on Friday. In the film’s pre-release interaction with the media, a reporter asked her what does he feel like being a 'heroine with golden leg’.

The reporter said that female actors are usually picked based on their success rate in Telugu cinema. He went on to add that if a ‘heroine’ is constantly giving successful films, she automatically gets referred to as the one with the ‘golden leg’, and she becomes the lucky pick for most filmmakers. He also quoted that many heroines in the past have been sidelined after their films have flopped and they earned the ‘iron leg’ tag.

The reporter asked Samyuktha If she’s been getting offers and does she agree that she’s being identified as a ‘golden leg’ heroine. “It’s a very bad concept. To call a heroine golden leg or iron leg. Whether a film succeeds or flops, the responsibility falls on everyone in the film. It feels like they’re putting us down saying that we are only getting success because we’re lucky. The women put in a lot of effort behind choosing the rights scripts and doing the right performance. The success we get is based on these factors. This is what I feel,” Samyuktha said.

The video from the event surfaced online. Several people in the comments section hailed how Samyuktha handled the question.

Talking about the ‘golden leg’ or ‘iron leg’ tag, she also said: “I think it’s an age-old concept and we should keep it aside. Don’t take women because she’s lucky. Casting should be done on the basis she’s suitable for a character.”

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, Virupaksha also stars Sai Dharam Tej. It’s said to be a horror thriller set in a village. It released on Friday.

