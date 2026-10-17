Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls Vijay Deverakonda next defining action hero of Indian cinema in his Ranabaali review

Rahul Sankrityan’s period action film Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, was released in theatres this Friday. The film opened to mixed reviews, but Vijay’s Arjun Reddy and Rashmika’s Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had nothing but praise for it. In his review, the filmmaker even called the actor the next defining action hero of Indian cinema.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Ranabaali

Vijay Deverakonda starred in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's debut film Arjun Reddy.

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Vanga took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his review of Ranabaali. “Vijay… your action has a raw, untamed ferocity that can’t be manufactured. There’s a terrifying intensity in the way you fight,” wrote the filmmaker, adding, “I genuinely believe you'll be the next DEFINING ACTION HERO OF INDIAN CINEMA. Vijay. Congratulations. SINGANAMALA BOBBILI RANABAALI RA NEE AKKA @TheDeverakonda #RANABAALI.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also asked his fans to watch Ranabaali in theatres, writing, “Guys... go watch RANABAALI for Deverakonda Vijay Sai’s outstanding character portrayal.” Vanga further added, “And when it comes to @TheDeverakonda & @iamRashmika, it’s far beyond chemistry. Some connections transcend the screen. Rashmika’s Jayamma felt so achingly real.” He also praised Ajay-Atul’s music, adding, “Thank you @Rahul_Sankrityn. I genuinely appreciate the care and curiosity with which you’ve approached history. This film offers something of serious academic interest, a part of our history that our school textbooks were reluctant to show us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also asked his fans to watch Ranabaali in theatres, writing, “Guys... go watch RANABAALI for Deverakonda Vijay Sai’s outstanding character portrayal.” Vanga further added, “And when it comes to @TheDeverakonda & @iamRashmika, it’s far beyond chemistry. Some connections transcend the screen. Rashmika’s Jayamma felt so achingly real.” He also praised Ajay-Atul’s music, adding, “Thank you @Rahul_Sankrityn. I genuinely appreciate the care and curiosity with which you’ve approached history. This film offers something of serious academic interest, a part of our history that our school textbooks were reluctant to show us.” {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What did Sandeep Reddy Vanga say about Vijay Deverakonda in Ranabaali? Vanga praised Vijay’s raw, intense action and character portrayal, calling him the next defining action hero of Indian cinema. He also urged fans to watch the film in theatres. What is Ranabaali about? Set in 19th-century India under British colonial rule, the film follows Ranabaali as he fights oppression after seeing people around him suffer during a famine. Vijay Deverakonda plays the title character, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma. How did Ranabaali’s audience reactions compare with Vanga’s praise? Vanga praised Vijay’s performance and the film’s approach to history, but audience reactions were mixed. Some viewers praised the lead performances and chemistry, while others criticised the pacing, second half and emotional impact.

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Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna respond

“Waking up to Happy excited messages by @imvangasandeep. It’s beautiful,” wrote Vijay on Saturday, responding to the posts Vanga made late on Friday evening. “Vangaaa. You saw :)) and reviewed. I remember the biggest hug and your voice post our AR premiers - this feels like that. After 10 years. I knew you would love it. But actually seeing this gives me a kick :))” he added. Rashmika also responded, writing, “Vanga sirrrr!! Thankyou so so much for your review!!”

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About Ranabaali

Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It stars Vijay and Rashmika for the first time since their Udaipur wedding in February. It’s also their first movie together since Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Arnold Vosloo, Easwari Rao, and others star in key roles in the film.

Set in the 1800s Madras presidency, Ranabaali tells the story of how British colonial rule created a man-made famine in India just to export more grain to Britain. Vijay plays the titular role, a man who fights back against oppression when he sees people around him starving and dying.