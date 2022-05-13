Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office day 1 collection: Mahesh Babu film collects 36.63 cr from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Mahesh Babu’s latest Telugu release Sarkaru Vaari Paata managed to register a good opening on first day in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As per trade sources, the film collected Rs. 36.63 crore on release day, despite garnering mixed reviews. Directed by Parasuram, the film stars Mahesh Babu in the role of a loan agent and co-stars Keerthy Suresh. Also read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata review: Mahesh Babu’s film checks all the boxes of a commercial entertainer

The film marks the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram. Industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share that the movie collected Rs. 36.63 crore on first day in Telugu-speaking states. As per Ramesh Bala’s tweet, the film registered best opening day numbers in the states only second to SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the kind of film that works when it lets Mahesh Babu have a lot of fun with his character. It pretty much maintains the same tone throughout the movie but in the few moments when it wants to be taken seriously, does it falter.”

Days before the film's release, Mahesh made headlines when he said Bollywood couldn't afford him. “I may sound arrogant, but I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can’t be happier," he told Indian Express.

Mahesh will soon commence work on his next project with filmmmaker Trivikram. Pooja Hegde has been signed as the female lead in the film. This will be Mahesh’s third project with Trivikram after Athadu and Khaleja, as they reunite after a decade.

Last week, just a few days before the film's release, Mahesh went on a holiday with his family to Paris. Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar shared pictures from the trip on her Instagram page and as part of Instagram stories.

