Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office day 2 collection: Mahesh Babu film enters 100-crore club

Mahesh Babu-starrer Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata has earned over ₹100 crore worldwide in just two days, becoming just the third Indian film to achieve the feat in the post-pandemic era. Interestingly, both the other films to have achieved this are non-Bollywood titles--RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh. Also read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata review: Mahesh Babu’s film checks all the boxes of a commercial entertainer

Sarkaru Vaari Paata released in theatres on Thursday, May 12. On Saturday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted that it has entered the ₹100-crore club in just two days. His tweet read, “Sarkaru Vaari Paata enters ₹100 cr club in just 2 days. Day 1 - ₹ 75.21 cr. Day 2 - ₹ 27.50 cr. Total - ₹ 102.71 cr. Strong hold.”

Trade analysts have predicted the daily gross to go higher on the third and fourth days given they fall on a weekend. The film is expected too sail through the ₹200-crore mark as well. Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Mahesh Babu as a loan agent. The action-thriller is a masala entertainer with doses of romance as well as comedy. It marks the first collaboration between the two leads and also Mahesh’s first film with the director Parasuram.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the kind of film that works when it lets Mahesh Babu have a lot of fun with his character. It pretty much maintains the same tone throughout the movie but in the few moments when it wants to be taken seriously, does it falter.”

Days before the film's release, Mahesh made headlines when he said Bollywood couldn't afford him. “I may sound arrogant, but I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can’t be happier," he told Indian Express.

However, the actor later clarified that he was only half-joking and his comments were ‘blown out of proportion’. However, his statement did start a debate with many supporting and others opposing him. Filmmakers Mukesh Bhatt, Boney Kapoor, and Ram Gopal Varma, as well as actor Kangana Ranaut have all weighed in on the issue.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.