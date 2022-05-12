Sarkaru Vaari Paata review: Mahesh Babu’s film checks all the boxes of a commercial entertainer

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the kind of film that works when it lets Mahesh Babu have a lot of fun with his character. It pretty much maintains the same tone throughout the movie but in the few moments when it wants to be taken seriously, does it falter . Parasuram isn’t the kind of filmmaker from whom you can expect sensitivity, and it reflects in the way he presents Keerthy Suresh’s character. Here's a filmmaker who knows his target audience and he delivers just the kind of film they’d expect. Also read: After Mahesh Babu says Bollywood 'can't afford him', producer Mukesh Bhatt responds: 'Then very good'

Mahesh Babu plays Mahesh, who loses his parents at a young age after they die by suicide failing to repay a loan of Rs. 15,000. Cut to many years later, Mahesh has set up a loan agency in the US, and he’d turn the world upside down if his debtors don’t pay up interest on time. Keerthy Suresh plays Kalaavathi, who is addicted to gambling and has borrowed beyond her capacity. When she meets Mahesh, she tricks him into loaning her $10,000 but eventually gets caught. When confronted to repay the loan, she threatens Mahesh by using the influence of her father Rajendranath (Samuthirakani), a corrupt and ruthless businessman. Mahesh travels to India to get his money back at any cost from Rajendranath, and in turn, earns his wrath. When the matter grabs the attention of the media, Mahesh reveals that Rajendranath owes him Rs. 10,000 crore much to everybody’s astonishment. The rest of the film is about the truth behind the Rs. 10,000 crore loan.

One thing that really works in favour of the film is Mahesh Babu’s refreshingly different character. To see him shed his sophisticated image and play a character that has an impeccable sense of humour without any inhibitions and nail it is just what his fans needed. Parasuram doesn’t disappoint in the way he writes and presents Mahesh’s character. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said about Keerthy’s character that’s so poorly written, and is totally without any purpose. Here’s a film that’s headlined by one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema and it has him mouth a line about stalking a woman as ‘a boy thing’. If you overlook the heroine’s character, we get a film that pretty much checks all the boxes of a commercial entertainer. Mahesh Babu shoulders the film single-handedly, and he does a very satisfying job of anchoring the film even during its dullest segments.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata tries to shine the spotlight on bank loan scams and how the government lets down its own people when it turns a blind eye on those who’ve borrowed thousands of crores and failed to repay. The messaging works as long as the film’s narrative doesn’t get serious, but when it gets into lecturing the audiences, it gets slightly tiring to sit through. Parasuram does manage to keep the film largely entertaining, and even during the slightly sluggish second half, you get moments that hold the film together.

Film: Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Director: Parasuram

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore