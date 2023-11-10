Satyabhama teaser: Kajal Aggarwal is a suspended police officer on a mission to catch real murderer

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and the film's makers on Friday unveiled the teaser for her upcoming action film titled Satyabhama. The Telugu film features Kajal in a cop avatar. Taking to Instagram, they treated fans with the Satyabhama teaser, and wrote, "Satyabhama teaser out now. Queen @kajalaggarwalofficial is now the 'queen of masses' with Satyabhama." Also read: Kajal Aggarwal's geeky look in Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari unveiled on her birthday. See pic

Watch Satyabhama teaser

The intriguing teaser for Satyabhama starring Kajal Aggarwal is out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teaser, released a few days before Diwali, showcases Kajal as the titular police officer. The video begins with Kajal looking at a woman, who died in her police car. It's then followed by an inquiry scene, where Kajal's Satyabhama gets suspended.

Despite being barred from doing her job, Satyabhama tries to find the murderer. In the next frame, she is shown going all incognito to find the person. Kajal is seen with her face covered as she gets in a fight with what appear to be gowns.

About the film

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the teaser on YouTube, the makers wrote, "ACP Satyabhama confronts her haunted past, diving into a high-stakes investigation to find a missing man. As she unravels dark secrets in various towns cloaked in shadows, redemption hangs in the balance. Will she triumph over the past or be consumed by its shadows?"

Satyabhama is a crime thriller directed by Akhil Degala. Satyabhama's music has been composed by Sri Charan Pakala and the film has been produced by Bobby Tikka, and Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly under the Aurum Arts banner. The Kajal-starrer will be released in December. The official title of Kajal’s 60th film was released in June this year on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Kajal's recent projects

Kajal was recently seen in the Tamil horror film Karungaapiyam. Helmed by D Karthikeyan, the film also featured Regina Cassandra, Janani Iyer and Aadhav Kannadasan as lead characters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming film Indian 2, which also stars veteran actor Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.