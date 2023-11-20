Seerat Kapoor has Allu Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh on her wish-list of co-stars: ‘Allu is so humble’

Earlier this year, a picture of actor Seerat Kapoor and Allu Arjun got a lot of love on social media. “Dancers don’t need wings to fly! Their energies lead. Those who know. Know,” Seerat had written, sharing her two cents on their mutual love for dance, leading to speculation that she might star in Pushpa: The Rule. In a recent interview, Seerat told a web portal that she has a wish-list of actors she’d like to work with both in Tollywood and Bollywood. (Also See: Allu Arjun makes his son Ayaan giggle with his 'just looking like a wow' line, shares video. Watch)

Seerat Kapoor wants to work in Telugu and Hindi(Instagram)

‘It’ll be great to collaborate with them’

When asked if she has seen Pushpa: The Rise and if she’d like to work with Allu Arjun some day, Seerat said, “I’ve mentioned it time and time again. Allu Arjun is someone I’ve been really wanting to work with. We have way too many things in common.” She also added that she has some Hindi actors on her list too. “In Hindi, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh. It’ll be great to collaborate with them and many others,” she said.

‘Allu Arjun is humble despite his stardom’

Seerat opened up about how she has known Allu Arjun personally for years now. “We’ve all seen him as this dynamic energy on-screen but few get the opportunity to know him on a personal level,” she said, adding, “I think he’s one of the most humble people I’ve come across, despite the stardom. He makes you feel comfortable, he makes you feel like you're good in your own zone. I'm more of a quality person versus a work. If I take to someone emotionally, or if I connect to their qualities, that draws me towards them, and Allu has that spark.”

A collaboration on the cards?

When the picture of them together was posted in May, Seerat shut down rumours that she will feature in a special number in Pushpa: The Rule, writing, “Of late, there have been reports suggesting my involvement in Pushpa 2, particularly in an item song. I would like to clarify that these rumours are baseless and unfounded. While it is true that I recently bumped into my dear friend Allu Arjun, it was simply a pleasant encounter and we took a photo together.”

