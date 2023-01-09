Shaakuntalam trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks ethereal in this whimsical tale of love

The trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam was released on Monday in a grand event in Hyderabad. Going by the visuals of the trailer, the film features Samantha in her most ethereal self in what looks like an epic retelling of a chapter from the Mahabharata.

The trailer opens with the shot of a massive kingdom and the voiceover introduces us to an abandoned baby – born to Menaka and Viswamithra. The trailer goes on to introduce the baby as Shaakuntala, who was born with a purpose.

Cut to the next shot, we are introduced to king Dushyant and he meets Shaakuntala for the first time in a forest. It’s love at first sight and as the camera pans to Samantha, she looks absolutely ethereal. She’s covered in butterflies when Dushyant sees her for the first time.

The rest of the film is about Shaakuntala’s fight for her love and the repercussions she has to face for the same.

Tipped to be a high budget film, the project has been directed by Gunasekhar, who is best known for his epic period drama Rudhramadevi with Anushka Shetty.

In 2020, speaking at the launch of the movie recently, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role. She has teamed up with Gunasekhar for the first time.

The film, produced on a massive budget by Gunasekhar himself, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It will hit the screens worldwide on February 17.

Samantha was recently seen in Telugu film Pushpa, in which she danced to the widely popular song, Oa Antava. In Tamil, she was seen in romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which co-starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

In 2021, Samantha was seen playing a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel in the hit web series, Family Man season 2. She played a character called Raji, and her performance was extremely well received.

Samantha will soon make her international film debut with Arrangements of Love, which will be directed by Downton Abbey creator Philip John. As per Variety, the project will be produced by Sunita Tati, who had previously worked with Samantha on Oh! Baby, the Telugu adaptation of Korean comedy, Miss Granny. She also has Raj and DK's Citadel, also starring V

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.