SIIMA 2023 winners: Jr NTR wins Best Actor award for RRR, Rishab Shetty's Kantara wins in most categories
SIIMA 2023 winners: Awards for Telugu and Kannada films were announced at the event on Friday. The second list of winners will be out on Saturday.
Telugu film RRR and Kannada film Kantara won big at the South Indian International Movie Awards 2023 (SIIMA) in Dubai on Friday. Sita Ramam also won quite a few awards including the coveted Best Film award (Telugu). SS Rajamouli couldn't attend the event but won the Best Director award for RRR. Jr NTR and Allu Aravind received his award on his behalf while being joined by several other celebrities on stage. Jr NTR also won the Best Actor award at the event. Also read: SIIMA 2023: Mrunal Thakur, Sreeleela shine in pink; Shruti Haasan, Rana Daggubati, Rishab walk red carpet in black
Rishab Shetty turned out to be the star of the night as his film Kantara won the most number of awards. However, the Best Film award (Kannada) went to 777 Charlie. Here is the complete winners list of SIIMA 2023.
SIIMA 2023 winners (Telugu)
Best Film Award (Telugu): Sita Ramam
Best Director (Telugu): SS Rajamouli for RRR
Best Actor in Leading Role (Telugu): Jr NTR for RRR
Best Actress in a Leading Role (Telugu): Sreeleela for Dhamaka
Best Actor in Leading Role - Critics (Telugu): Adivi Sesh for Major
Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics (Telugu): Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam
Best Debutant Producers (Telugu): Sharath and Anurag for Major
Promising Newcomer (Telugu): Ganesh Bellamkonda
Best Debutant Actress (Telugu): Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam
Best Music Director (Telugu): MM Keeravaani for RRR
Best Lyric Writer (Telugu): Chandrabose for Naatu Naatu in RRR
Best Playback Singer - Male (Telugu): Miryala Ram for DJ Tillu title track
Best Playback Singer - Female (Telugu): Singer Mangli, for Jinthaak in Dhamaka
Best Cinematographer (Telugu): Senthil Kumar, for RRR
Best Debutant Director (Telugu): Mallidi Vassisht for Bimbisara
Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Telugu): Sangeetha for Masooda
Sensation of the Year (Telugu): Nikhil Siddhartha for Karthikeya 2
Best Actor in a Negative Role (Telugu): Suhas for HIT - 2
Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Telugu): Srinivasa Reddy for Karthikeya 2
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Telugu): Rana Daggubati for Bheemla Nayak
SIIMA 2023 winners (Kannada)
Best Film (Kannada): 777 Charlie
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada): Yash for KGF Chapter 2
Best Actress in a Leading Role (Kannada): Srinidhi Shetty for KGF Chapter 2
Best Actor in Leading Role - Critics (Kannada): Rishab Shetty for Kantara
Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics Choice (Kannada): Sapthami Gowda for Kantara
Special Appreciation Award - Pathbreaking Story (Kannada): Rishab Shetty for Kantara
Best Actor in a Negative Role (Kannada): Achyuth Kumar for Kantara
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Kannada): Diganth Manchale for Gaalipata 2
Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Kannada): Shubha Raksha for Home Minister
Best Debutant Producer (Kannada): Apeksha Purohit and Pavan Kumar Wadeyar for Dollu
Best Debutant Actor (Kannada): Pruthvi Shamanur for Padavi Poorva
Best Debutant Actress (Kannada): Neetha Ashok for Vikrant Rona
Special Appreciation Award (Kannada): Mukesh Laxman for Kantara
Special Appreciation Award - Actor in a Lead Role (Kannada): Rakshit Shetty for Charlie 777
Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Kannada): Prakash Thuminad for Kantara
Best Debutant Director (Kannada): Sagar Puranik for Dollu
Best Music Director (Kannada): B. Ajaneesh Loknath for Kantara
Best Lyric Writer (Kannada): Pramod Maravanthe for Singara Siriye in Kantara
Best Playback Singer - Male (Kannada): Vijay Prakash for Singara Siriye
Best Playback Singer - Female (Kannada): Sunidhi Chauhan for Ra Ra Rakkamma in Vikrant Rona
Best Cinematographer (Kannada): Bhuvan Gowda for KGF Chapter 2