Sita Ramam box office day 6 collection: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur film crosses 40 crore mark

Dulquer Salmaan’s Telugu period drama Sita Ramam is having a solid run at the box office and has already been called a hit by trade analysists. The film has grossed over ₹40 crore after six days of theatrical run and is eyeing to make the most of the Independence Day long weekend. The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial was originally shot in Telugu, but also dubbed and released in Tamil and Malayalam. Read more: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's romance drama is a sensitive depiction of Indo-Pak conflict

The film features Dulquer in the role of a lieutenant officer in the Indian Army. The story is set against the backdrop of Kashmir in the 1960s. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Sumanth in key roles. On Wednesday, the makers of the film had released an official poster, which mentioned that Sita Ramam had grossed ₹33 crore worldwide in five days.

Trade analyst Trinath said that after its sixth day run, the film has crossed the ₹40 crore mark worldwide. Following the positive response for the film, Dulquer had shared a note thanking fans on Tuesday. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna.

Addressing his message to 'the wonderful Telugu audience,' he wrote, "My first ever film that was dubbed In Telugu and released was OK Bangaram. Thanks to Mani Sir, you all took a chance on me and gave me immense love in my first outing. Then, Nagi and Vyjayanthi gave me the opportunity to play Gemini in Mahanati and even though it had grey shades, the love and respect I got for the role and film was unlike anything I expected. Ammadi became a permanent part of my life wherever I went. Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante and Kurup were dubbed films, yet the love you gave to those films is something I’ll never forget."

Dulquer continued, "When Swapna and Hanu approached me with Sita Ramam, I knew I was in safe hands. I knew we would be delivering a quality film and I want to always do only those straight Telugu films that will be unique and pathbreaking. The film is a combined effort of so many artists and talents and crew and it became as beautiful as it is because of everyone involved. I cried on the day of release because I was so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting the film. The love you’re showing all of us, be it Hanu, Mrunal, Rashmika, Sumanth Anna, Vishal, PS Vinod sir and myself, isn’t something we can explain in words."

