Sobhita Dhulipala supports Katrina Kaif amid postpartum trolling, admits ‘public criticism is disappointing’

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who welcomed her son Vihaan in November last year, has faced social media trolling over her postpartum weight gain. Several actors have spoken out in her support, with Sobhita Dhulipala being the latest to address the scrutiny surrounding Katrina’s appearance after childbirth.

Sobhita Dhulipala on Katrina Kaif getting trolled

Sobhita Dhulipala defends Katrina Kaif amid postpartum weight gain trolling.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During a recent NDTV event, Sobhita was asked about the criticism women face in the film industry, particularly in light of the recent comments surrounding Katrina’s postpartum weight gain. Responding to the question, Sobhita said women are often expected to meet multiple, sometimes conflicting, expectations, but everyone deals with public scrutiny differently.

She said, "Women are expected to be strong, women are expected to be sensitive, women are expected to be many things. And different women handle things differently, so there is no generic rule. Like when you say that public criticism is disappointing, I am sure it can be for many people; we are all human. We just deal with it in a way that makes sense for us."

Bollywood backs Katrina

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Before Sobhita, Parineeti Chopra, who is also a new mother, came out in support of Katrina and criticised those trolling her. She called comments about women’s bodies after childbirth "uneducated". Parineeti pointed out that physical changes resulting from activities such as getting a haircut, going on holiday or working out are often celebrated, while changes caused by pregnancy and childbirth are treated negatively. She said she would instead view stretch marks as a reminder that a woman had carried and given birth to a baby, adding that such changes should be celebrated rather than criticised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before Sobhita, Parineeti Chopra, who is also a new mother, came out in support of Katrina and criticised those trolling her. She called comments about women’s bodies after childbirth "uneducated". Parineeti pointed out that physical changes resulting from activities such as getting a haircut, going on holiday or working out are often celebrated, while changes caused by pregnancy and childbirth are treated negatively. She said she would instead view stretch marks as a reminder that a woman had carried and given birth to a baby, adding that such changes should be celebrated rather than criticised. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Salman Khan also criticised the trolls who body-shamed Katrina over her postpartum weight gain. He questioned why people were commenting on the actor’s weight and appearance when she had recently become a mother. He said, “Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight” (everyone puts on weight after becoming pregnant), adding that she would get fit again when she returned to films. He also said Katrina should be allowed to spend time with her family.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Katrina gave birth to her and Vicky Kaushal’s son Vihaan in November 2025. Recently, Katrina was spotted at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Several videos and photos of her surfaced online, with many commenting on her weight gain after childbirth. Neither Katrina nor Vicky has reacted to the online chatter.

About Sobhita Dhulipala’s upcoming work

Sobhita will next be seen in Pa Ranjith’s sci-fi drama Vettuvam. The film spans three time periods, with the fight for power and authority taking centre stage. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Roopesh Shaji has handled the cinematography. The action has been choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan, and Selva R K has edited the film.

The film also stars Alaiyarasan, Mime Gopi, Guru Somasundaram, Shabeer Kallarakkal, John Vijay, Sai Dheena, Anand Saami, Harish Uthaman and Lizzy. Vettuvam is set to release in December this year.