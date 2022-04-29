Sonu Sood reveals his scenes in Acharya were reworked: 'Chiranjeevi sir was not sure if hitting me will be accepted'

Sonu Sood has said that some of his action scenes in the upcoming film, Acharya, had to be reworked, because producers believed that the public may not like Chiranjeevi beating him up. Featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, Acharya hits theatres on Friday, April 29. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. (Also read: Sonu Sood speaks on Hindi debate after Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep spat)

Sonu had earlier mentioned that he has been getting different roles post-pandemic as his image has changed. His philanthropic activities during the lockdown have transformed the actor, who used to earlier play the villain.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sonu said, “I feel it is very difficult to see me (in a negative role). All the producers, directors and writers have spoken about how they cannot see me or imagine me in a negative role anymore. I remember I started shooting for two films before Covid-19, including Acharya. And they had to rework a little bit on a few scenes."

He further said, "Like in the action sequences, Chiranjeevi sir was not sure if hitting me will be accepted by people. So yes, people are thinking a lot about it. Even the scripts that are coming my way are all positive roles. So, there is a second-innings on its way."

Acharya is about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. The film also featured a cameo from Kajal Aggarwal but it was edited out as director Siva felt felt he wasn’t doing justice to a heroine of her stature

This will be the first time Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be seen together in full-length roles. Chiranjeevi had played a cameo in Ram Charan’s Telugu film Bruce Lee: The Fighter a few years ago.

