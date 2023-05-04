Sreenivas Bellamkonda finally reacts to Rashmika Mandanna dating rumours: 'We both are from Hyderabad...'

Rashmika Mandanna and Sreenivas Bellamkonda have been spotted together at a few events and at Mumbai airport in the recent past, sparking relationship rumours. Sreenivas, who will be making his Bollywood debut with Chatrapathi, has now responded to the dating rumours, and spoken about 'bumping into' Rashmika many times. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna reacts to report about celebrating birthday at Vijay Deverakonda's home

Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Rashmika Mandanna pose together during an award ceremony in Mumbai in February 2023. (File Photo/ AFP)

Recent reports claimed that Rashmika is dating Sreenivas Bellamkonda after she ended her alleged relationship with actor Vijay Deverakonda. While Rashmika is yet to address the rumours of her alleged breakup with Vijay or her alleged relationship with Sreenivas, the latter has now confirmed that he and Rashmika are not dating.

Speaking with Siddharth Kannan on his chat show, Sreenivas Bellamkonda said, “I don’t know how it came, I think it’s absolutely baseless because we were just good friends and we actually bumped (into each other at the airport.) We both are from Hyderabad, and we keep coming to Mumbai so it’s almost like we keep bumping into each other so many times but it’s hardly once or twice they (paparazzi) have seen us coming out of the airport. That’s about it."

Further speaking about Rashmika, the Telugu actor said, "Always be that energetic, always bring that energy. Whenever she’s in a room, she brings a lot of energy. She’s such a vibrant person, I think she shouldn’t lose that."

Rashmika was last seen in Vijay-starrer Tamil film Varisu. She has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Hindi film Animal in the pipeline, in which she will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Sreenivas Bellamkonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Chatrapathi. The film has been directed by VV Vinayak, and written by SS Rajamouli’s father and veteran writer V Vijayendra Prasad. It is the official remake of SS Rajamouli’s 2005 film of the same name that featured Prabhas in the lead.

Chatrapathi trailer was released in Mumbai earlier this week. The film also features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead. Speaking about the film, Sreenivas Bellamkonda had said in a statement, “Chatrapathi is a special film to me in so many ways. VV Vinayak directed me in my Telugu debut and he is also the director of my Bollywood debut, which makes this collaboration even more significant. Chatrapathi ticks all the boxes of a commercial potboiler and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences.”

