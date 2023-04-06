Rashmika Mandanna reacts to report about celebrating birthday at Vijay Deverakonda's home

Actor Rashmika Mandanna turned 27 recently and treated fans to a special video message. Hours after she posted the video online, some reports claimed that it might have been shot at Rashmika's rumoured boyfriend, actor Vijay Deverakonda's house in Hyderabad. Rashmika and Vijay have reportedly broken up. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna shares video message for fans Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 27th birthday recently.

The video from Rashmika features her sitting in an outdoor area with some light bulbs hanging from a wooden ceiling. It exactly matches the background of one of Vijay Deverakonda's videos from his place. The similarities between their backgrounds have sparked curiosity among many on the internet.

Clarifying all speculations for once and all, Rashmika responded to a report about her alleged birthday celebration at Vijay's home. She wrote, “Aiyoooo.. don’t over think it babu.”

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to rumours of her birthday celebration at Vijay Deverakonda's house in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, reacting to the claims about Rashmika and Vijay, a user wrote in the comment section of a Reddit post, “Wow, never knew this. So wholesome.” “Aren't they dating? Been hearing this for a while,” added another one. One more fan on Instagram said, “Vijaysss house on her bd.” “It's Vijay's home...can see in anand's dance video too,” claimed another one.

In the video, Rashmika was seen dressed in a white sweater and denim as she sat outdoors. She called her fans ‘darling’ and said, "If you are happy, having a great day, awesome. I hope good lasts forever and ever and ever. But if you are not having a great day or a great time my love then remember, 'This too shall pass'. The thing is knowing this has got me through my bad days."

She added, "I care about you so much so your good days and bad days affect me too. So know that I love you as much as you love me. So thank you so much for making me the person I am today. Hold on to things and people who make you happy and you make me happy. Thank you for making the woman I am so proud of today." She ended the video with different poses and smiled while making finger hearts.

Rashmika's post read, "Thank youuuuuu so much for all the love. You’ve made my day so special..Dropping by quick to check in on you guys... hope you are all enjoying and having a good day today too."

Meanwhile, a report of ETimes suggested Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda who are rumoured to be dating for a long time, might have parted ways. She is reportedly now dating actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. However, no confirmation of the above has been made by any of the actors.

Rashmika was last seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. She has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun and Rainbow in the pipeline. She will also be seen in filmmaker Venky Kudumula's next untitled Telugu film.

