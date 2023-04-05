Rashmika Mandanna shares video message for fans who aren't having a ‘great day’, thanks them for birthday wishes

Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared a video message for her fans on her 27th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Rashmika posted the clip in which she was dressed in a white sweater and denims as she sat outdoors. Addressing her fans as 'darling, loves' Rashmika thanked them for their wishes. (Also Read | When Rashmika Mandanna thought her first film offer was prank call: 'I blocked the number') Rashmika Mandanna posted a video message for fans.

In the video, Rashmika also asked her fans how they were doing. Rashmika said, "If you are happy, having a great day, awesome. I hope good lasts forever and ever and ever. But if you are not having a great day or a great time my love then remember, 'This too shall pass'. The thing is knowing this has got me through my bad days."

She added, "I care about you so much so your good days and bad days affect me too. So know that I love you as much as you love me. So thank you so much for making me the person I am today. Hold on to things and people who make you happy and you make me happy. Thank you for making the woman I am so proud of today." The video ended with Rashmika giving different poses and smiling while making finger hearts.

Sharing the post, Rashmika captioned the post, "Thank youuuuuu so much for all the love. You’ve made my day so special..Dropping by quick to check in on you guys... hope you are all enjoying and having a good day today too." Reacting to the clip, Elli AvrRam wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Rashmika, you are such a cutie pie! May you continue to shine in whatever you do in life." Many fans wished her on her birthday. A comment read, "Happy birthday national crush of India."

Recently, Rashmika confirmed that she will feature in the upcoming Tamil-Telugu film Rainbow. Written and directed by Shantharuban, Rainbow also stars Dev Mohan.

Rashmika also performed to Nacho Nacho, the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu's Hindi version, at the NMACC event in Mumbai with actor Alia Bhatt. She also performed at the IPL 2023's grand opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

