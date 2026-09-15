Srikanth Odela admits he tortured Ram Charan during the shoot of Rangasthalam, yet actor gave him a special gift

Srikanth Odela is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial, The Paradise. After much delay, the film with Nani in the lead role is hitting theatres nationwide on September 24. Srikanth was seen with actor Raghav Juyal, who plays the antagonist in the film, in a new video diary shared by the makers on YouTube. During the chat, Srikanth shared a candid story of receiving a special gift from Ram Charan during the shoot of Rangasthalam.

What he said about Ram Charan

Rangasthalam starred Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles.

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Raghav noticed that Srikanth was wearing a locket which was actually a ‘rudraksh’. The director went on to share why he is wearing that sacred seed that is often symbolic with Hanuman in Hindu rituals. He said, “I have been wearing this since Rangasthalam. When I was working on that film, I used to torture Ram Charan's team about the costumes, the early morning shoots and all of that. Torture means in a good way ofcourse! By the end of the film, around the last day, someone from his team called me.”

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{{^usCountry}} “I went inside the van and asked him why he called me. That was my biggest question because he never calls. He used to wear this locket in the film, and there are only two pieces of this… which is ordered by Chiranjeevi. So suddenly he gave me that and told me to keep it. I still don't know whyhe gave me this and I never took it out. I felt so emotional when he gave it to me and did not ask him a single question. When I recently met him I asked him about it and he seemed to have forgotten about it...” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I went inside the van and asked him why he called me. That was my biggest question because he never calls. He used to wear this locket in the film, and there are only two pieces of this… which is ordered by Chiranjeevi. So suddenly he gave me that and told me to keep it. I still don't know whyhe gave me this and I never took it out. I felt so emotional when he gave it to me and did not ask him a single question. When I recently met him I asked him about it and he seemed to have forgotten about it...” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Rangasthalam was a big box office success upon release.

About The Paradise

Fans are now awaiting the release of The Paradise, which is Srikanth Odela's second film with Nani after Dasara. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. The film also stars Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, and Mohan Babu in lead roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.

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The Paradise was initially scheduled for release in March, then in August. It was pushed due to production delays. It is now finally scheduled for release on September 24. While The Paradise team confirmed premieres, they have yet to decide on ticket hikes.