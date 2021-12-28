SS Rajamouli reveals if he’ll reunite with Jr NTR, Ram Charan for Mahabharata

Director SS Rajamouli, who is currently busy with the promotions for his forthcoming film RRR, has opened up on his dream project Mahabharata. In a new interview, he also revealed whether he will recast his RRR actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan for the project.

SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role, will release on January 7, 2022. In the film, the duo will star in the same movie for the first time.

In an interview with India TV, Ram Charan asked SS Rajamouli about Mahabharata. “The characters that I write for my Mahabharata will not be the same as you’ve seen or read before. I will tell Mahabharata in my own way. Mahabharata (story) will be the same, but the characters will be enhanced and the inter-relationships between the characters will be added,” SS Rajamouli said.

Speaking on whether he will cast Ram Charan and Jr NTR for the movie, the director said, “I know people have made lists of who should play who in the project. But I will decide my characters only after I write my version of Mahabharata.”

SS Rajamouli's RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries--Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan will play Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem.

RRR also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris in important roles. The film will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Recently speaking with news agency PTI, SS Rajamouli had said, "If your basic storyline is about universal emotions then you have to build up the scenes that way, not to the stars' status. The actor in the star should be able to support your movie. I always believe stars are there to bring the audiences to the theatres but once they are there, it is the story that runs the show, not stars."

