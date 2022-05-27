SS Rajamouli's 'insane' RRR gets praise from Eternals actor Patton Oswalt: 'Can’t wait to see what you do next'

Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt shared a series of tweets complimenting filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. Patton, who has previously won a Primetime Emmy Award, recommended his fans to watch the film. RRR, which starred Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, broke several box office records since its release and has earned over ₹1100 crore at the box. Also Read: SS Rajamouli treats himself to swanky Volvo XC40 worth ₹44.5 lakh after RRR mints more than ₹1100 crore

In his first tweet, Patton wrote, "If this ISN’T playing near you in IMAX then this is the next best way to watch it. F***en @RRRMovie is insane." Team RRR then thanked the actor, replying to the tweet. Patton then wrote, "You guys are out of your f**king minds, you should not be allowed to make films, and I can’t wait to see what you do next."

Patton Oswalt on RRR.

As per boxofficeindia.com, Rajamouli's RRR has minted over ₹1127 crore worldwide. RRR is loaded with VFX and is based on the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-independence India. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Ram Charan spoke about the success of RRR in an interview with Variety. Commenting on the film opening to No 1 tag at the global box-office in its opening weekend, he said, “I did expect it to be a big hit, but the No 1 tag I never expected – that was a beautiful surprise. That was mind-blowing for us, even for Rajamouli I feel.”

According to Hindustan Times review of the film, “It's the camaraderie between Ram Charan and Jr NTR that wins you over. Both have an endearing screen presence and with their unique persona, bring so much more to their respective characters. While Ram Charan flexes his muscles, Jr NTR connects with you in the emotional and vulnerable scenes. Their bonding, chemistry in the song Nacho Nacho is the highlight of the film and gets you grooving in no time."

